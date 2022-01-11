ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taraji P. Henson & Normani’s Hair Ruined After Being Sprayed With Water On Jimmy Fallon’s Game Show

By Shamika Sanders
 4 days ago

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Now who approved this segment?! Norman i and Taraji P. Henson appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s new game show “That’s My Jam” where they participated in The Tonight Show
borrowed segment, “Slay It Don’t Spray It,” but no one said anything about getting their hair wet. Normani and Taraji were challenged to sing the lyrics to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez (sounds simple) but when Taraji got the lyrics wrong, water sprayed from their mics and well, the ladies weren’t too happy about it.

After running to the back wall for cover, Taraji repeatedly screamed, “You cannot wet Black girls’ hair!!” And, “That was not in my contract! I’m getting out.” Normani was equally pissed, touching her hair, saying, “My leave out.”

Normani, who is trending after the clip went viral, tweeted “My hearted was racinggggg cause BABY was on the verge of that shrinkage.” Every Black girl can relate. Despite getting their hair wet, the ladies continued to show their fun side in other karaoke-inspired games throughout the show.

Watch the hilarious clip, below:

In other Normani news, the Wild Side singer was spotted out on the town with her equally fly and fabulous friends Lori Harvey and Ryan Destiny.

Fans are demanding Normani post the single shot of her fabulous look. And so are we!

Black Girl Magic: Photos Of Justine Skye, Normani, And Ryan Destiny Resurface And We’re Swooning Over These Melanated Queens

Normani Brings Ciara To Tears While Thanking Her For Being A Role Model: ‘You’re Somebody That I’ve Looked Up To Forever’

RELATED PEOPLE
Finger Lakes Times

Taraji P. Henson Sings a Random Lyrics Version of “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor | That’s My Jam

Taraji P. Henson rocks Nonsense Karaoke singing “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor using random lyrics!. Watch That’s My Jam, Mondays 9/8c on NBC. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam” is an hour long music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It and many more.
MUSIC
blavity.com

Chlöe Bailey Says She Appreciates Her Curves Despite Naysayers

Throughout 2021, Chlöe Bailey has faced waves of criticism over both her online posts and live performances, mainly in the form of trolls arguing that the 23-year-old artist is essentially acting "too sexily." During a recent appearance on Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
