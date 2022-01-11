ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Sells ATL Home & Mary J. Blige Allegedly Spotted Out With NFL Player

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 4 days ago

The updates in today’s “Gary’s Tea” focus on new beginnings for two celebrity divas, as one settles into a new home and the other reportedly settles into the arms of a newly-single football star.

NeNe Leakes continues to move on with her life after losing husband Gregg Leakes to cancer a few moths back by selling the ATL home they once shared together and moving into a luxury condo. Also, Mary J. Blige was spotted hanging out with NFL player Sterling Shepard, who recently filed for divorce from supermodel Chanel Iman. Although a romance hasn’t been confirmed, Gary didn’t hold back how he felt in the least bit about the possible fling.

Get more on these stories in “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show :

