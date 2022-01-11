ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Popular streamer Disguised Toast banned from Twitch for streaming anime

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8Zdp_0dj8DYqF00

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, a popular streamer on Twitch, was banned from the platform for streaming anime.

As first reported by Polygon, it seems that on Monday evening, Wang was broadcasting Death Note, a famous horror anime — only to be hit with a ban from Twitch. Neither party has publically stated why the ban happened, but most assume it was a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) strike by Viz Media, the license holder for Death Note.

That’s precisely what happened to fellow influencer Imane “Pokimane” Anys on Friday after she streamed episodes of Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender on Twitch. However, unlike Anys who’s ban is already up, Wang’s ban is allegedly a month-long. At least according to his social media feeds, that is — take that detail with a grain of salt for now though.

Wang also claims the ban allegedly came swiftly, saying on Twitter, “They really couldn’t have waited 20 more minutes huh,” that same evening.

Many of the details surrounding the ban are still unknown, but right now, it looks like Wang will be off the platform for quite a while.

According to TwitchTracker, Wang has roughly 2,339,143 followers as of Tuesday, making him close to being one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. So it’s a significant loss for many fans.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Who is Pokimane and why was she banned from Twitch?

TWITCH is a live-streaming platform that allows gamers and content creators to share their day-to-day activities with followers. On Friday, January 7, 2022, popular user Pokimane was issued a 48-hour ban from the site. Who is Pokimane?. Born on May 14, 1996, Pokimane's real name is Imane Anys. Known for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
invenglobal.com

Top Twitch streamers shrug off Pokimane DMCA ban, continue streaming TV shows

After Pokimane was banned from Twitch for 48-hours due to a DMCA violation after watching Avatar: The Last Airbender on stream, many streamers spent Friday night reacting to the ban. While one might expect streamers to consider caution when it comes to watching copyrighted materials, many of the major Twitch DMCA offenders shrugged off the ban as no big deal, or even accused people calling them out for pirating content of being snitches or corporate bootlickers.
TV SHOWS
firstsportz.com

“I can’t watch” Disguised Toast makes bold remark after illegally streaming his 2nd anime

For the past few weeks, Disguised Toast is known for one and one thing only, streaming anime on his Twitch channel. The opinions are divided whether Toast is extremely stupid or is an extremely brave rebel fighting against DMCA rules and regulations. But one thing is for sure he is enjoying it. After casually streaming Naruto on his channel Toast has now decided to switch genres and has landed on Death Note for the time being.
COMICS
firstsportz.com

“Need to finish this” Disguised Toast does another brilliant cosplay while streaming his 2nd anime.

Disguised Toast was previously streaming ‘Oturan‘ (What he calls Naruto) on his Twitch channel. He also generously taught his fellow streamer LilyPichu to react to Oturan for the stream which went viral as well. Recently, Toast decided that he wanted to change gears and started watching death note instead (probably due to a DMCA scare). While on stream he decided that he wanted to cosplay as yet another character from the anime.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamers#Streaming Platform#Toast#Polygon#Viz Media#Death Note#Welp#Streamerbans#Twitchtracker#Glhf
invenglobal.com

Pokimane banned from Twitch, possibly for DMCA violations

Update 1/7/22: Pokimane announced that the ban is a 48-hour ban, and she will return with a 12-hour live stream when it ends. Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys was banned from Twitch on Friday. The reason for her ban has not yet been made public, but it is possible that she was banned for violating DMCA after watching anime on her stream, specifically she has been watching the Nickelodeon anime, "Avatar the Last Airbender" which is licensed to Netflix. This is Pokimane's first ban from the platform since she started streaming on Twitch in 2013.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
firstsportz.com

Top 5 fastest growing Twitch streamers (2021)

Twitch has become the most preferred platform especially for streamers and it can undoubtedly be said that some streamers broke huge records making them the fastest growing Twitch streamers in the previous year. Whether it be gamers or streamers, Twitch has become the primary choice for them, moreover, millions of viewers are joining the platform leading to tremendous popularity of Twitch streamers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
dotesports.com

XQc was the most-watched Twitch streamer of 2021

Streaming star Félix “xQc” Lengyel did it again. Just like in 2020, he topped the charts as the most-watched content creator on Twitch. It was not a close race, either. The Canadian hit 274.96 million hours watched, which is 100 million more than the runner-up, Brazilian streamer Gaules (165.39 million). These two were followed by Auronplay (121.14 million), Ibai (106.24 million), Coringa (100.15 million), Summit1g (92 million), shroud (85.68 million), Hasan (83.36 million), NICKMERCS (81.29 million), and TheGrefg (79.82 million). This data was collected by streaming analytics website Streams Charts.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Smaller Twitch streamers hit out at “ridiculous” TV show meta

Smaller Twitch streamers have hit out at the “ridiculous” TV show meta, voicing their concerns for their own future on the platform. React streams have been a part of Twitch for as long as any viewer can remember. Be it funny YouTube videos or montages or other Twitch streamers’ clips, clicking a video link and just reacting can be entertaining. But most recently, they have begun to watch whole TV shows or movies.
TV SHOWS
invenglobal.com

Twitch streamer TrainWrecks hosts $1 million giveaway for his stream chat

Twitch streamer TrainWrecks reportedly gave away a million dollars on stream on Saturday, after he won a 10 million dollar pot while gambling. The streamer promised that if he hit the 10 million prize on his gambling stream, he would give away 1 million of that pot. As luck would have it, he did end up hitting the 10 million.
GAMBLING
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer loses it over perfectly-timed donation

Twitch streamer SweeetTails was left speechless by a viewer’s donation whose timing couldn’t have been any better. Sometimes, the stars align to make fantastic content out of nothing more than a text-to-speech donation on stream. This is exactly what happened to Twitch streamer and TikTok star SweeetTails after...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer in tears after being forcefully kissed by random stranger

An IRL Twitch streamer was left in tears after a complete stranger kissed her out of nowhere during a broadcast where she was touring Germany. IRL Twitch streams have become one of the highlights of the Amazon-owned platforms. Home of travels, adventures, and all sorts of real-life shenanigans, these broadcasts offer some of the best content the site has to offer.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

PewDiePie jokes about “dumb” streamers watching Avatar on Twitch

YouTuber PewDiePie roasted Twitch streamers watching TV shows & movies during their live broadcast. The Swedish content creator joked about personalities like Pokimane and Mizkif streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender. The react meta that has exploded on Twitch in 2022 was shaken up after Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys was banned for...
TV SHOWS
dexerto.com

xQc hits out at “garbage” streamers criticizing react content on Twitch

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has slammed streamers who criticize his and others’ reaction content across Twitch and YouTube streams, calling them out for having “garbage” streams of their own. The ongoing ‘TV show’ meta has caused much debate among streamers, as stars of Twitch, YouTube, and...
TV SHOWS
Engadget

Twitch streamers can now give their followers free emotes

This Game is So Beautiful it's Worth Installing! Raid: Shadow Legends. Starting today, most partners and affiliates will be able to dole out emotes to community members just for following them. They can set up to five emotes that followers can use for free by uploading new ones, moving them over from subscriber-only tiers or picking from a selection of default emotes created by Twitch. The livestreaming platform last June, and now they're more broadly available.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy