ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLJAw_0dj8DKjJ00

At long last, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is on its way to Nintendo Switch.

Superfans of Ezio Auditore can finally pontificate about their ideal assassin on the go, as this collection contains Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, along with all single-player DLC. The compilation will also feature Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers — a pair of short films that tie into Ezio’s story.

There’ll be several Switch-specific features for Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, including:

  • HUD Optimization
  • HD Rumble support
  • Touchscreen implementation
  • Handheld mode

Pretty basic stuff, but the Nintendo Switch is often the ideal way to play older games. Regardless, these games look pretty sharp even after all these years if the trailer below is any indication, anyway.

Ubisoft also said that this collection will be available both physically and digitally. However, only Assassin’s Creed 2 will be on the cartridge, while Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations require eShop downloads. Same deal for the two short films as well.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection for the Nintendo Switch will release on Feb. 17. Pre-orders are already live on the storefront too.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Survival Horror ‘Syndrome’ Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

Developer Camel 101 and publisher WhisperGames are bringing their atmospheric horror game Syndrome to the Nintendo crowd. With official publishing by RedDeerGames, Syndrome will be the next mature title to appear on the Nintendo Switch. The title’s announcement also comes with a new announcement trailer that showcases just about everything you’d expect from Syndrome gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Assassin's Creed Valhalla update fixes bug which blocked Christmas

If you're wishing Christmas could last a little longer, well, in Assassin's Creed Valhalla it can. However, this is also because Christmas is actually yet to arrive for many players - but should finally turn up today. A bug blocking the game's wintry Yuletide festival has plagued Valhalla since before...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Is Inscryption Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox & Nintendo Switch? Answered

Inscryption made its way onto many PC players’ radars in 2021 thanks to its blending of different genres. Part deck-builder card game, part escape room, and with many twists and turns along the way, Inscryption cemented itself as one of the most unique and best games of 2021 by pushing the boundaries of what genres a game can adopt. If you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about, but don’t have a PC, you may be wondering whether or not an Inscryption console release on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch is possible. Here’s everything we know so far.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legendary Assassin#The Ezio Collection#Superfans#The Nintendo Switch#Glhf
psu.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.4.1.2 Extends Yule Festival

Ubisoft has pushed out the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.4.1.2 patch notes for your viewing pleasure, which extends the Yule Festival and fixes a lingering bug. There’s not much in the way of new content here, but we know that the company has more in store for the game this year.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to enter the Cave of the Forgotten Isle in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

As you might guess from looking at it, the Cave of the Forgotten Isle plays a major role in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Although it isn’t part of the main questline, it is actually home to the Cyclops boss battle and a significant piece of loot. Considering that this fight is one of the hardest, it is recommended that players advance at least through the main story to ensure they’re capable of taking the monster down. Once that is complete, you will now only need to finish a few short side quests before progressing through the cave.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Sorry Ubisoft, But Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Is Just Too Big

Assassin’s Creed is one of the most shameless, beloved video game franchises of its time. With a release seemingly every year since its debut in 2007, the series has had some huge highs and what should have been franchise-ending lows but has always been resurrected from the brink by Ubisoft.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Ezio Coming Soon to Switch, ‘Demoniaca: Everlasting Night’ Releases, Plus the Latest Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for January 12th, 2022. In today’s article, we’ve got some news about a pair of unexpected returns to go through. There’s just one new release today, but it’s an interesting one. Finally, we have the latest sales and a list of expiring discounts for you to mull over. Let’s get to the mulling!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Dynasty Official Manga Trailer | TOKYOPOP

Assassin's Creed Dynasty details the incredible journey of Li E, a shady Assassin trained by the Hidden Ones on the Silk Road. As the Tang dynasty starts to crumble, Li E will need to team up with Tang loyalists to turn the tide and save the dynasty and China from the greatest scheme the Middle Kingdom has ever faced.
COMICS
Pocket-lint.com

Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox - all you can eat Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and more

(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft is bringing its all-you-can-eat game subscription service to Xbox consoles. Already available on PC and Google Stadia, Ubisoft+ offers more than 100 games from the publisher's library - both archive and new - for a single monthly fee. It's similar to EA Play, although there is no confirmation on whether it will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as yet.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

‘Murderer’s Creed: The Ezio Assortment’ heads to Nintendo Swap on February seventeenth

Murderer’s Creed: The Ezio Assortment will make its solution to Nintendo Swap on Feburary seventeenth, Ubisoft introduced on Tuesday. First introduced for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in , the compilation bundles collectively Murderer’s Creed 2, Brotherhood and Revelations. They’re the three video games that make up the Ezio Auditore saga. It additionally comes with two brief movies, Murderer’s Creed: Lineage and Embers. The latter serves because the conclusion to Ezio’s story. Ubisoft will promote all the bundle for $40.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Action Arcade Wrestling Coming to Nintendo Switch in February

Action Arcade Wrestling first hit Steam two years ago as CHIKARA: Action Arcade Wrestling before being rebranded without CHIKARA upon that company’s closure. Since then, it has hit the PS4 and Xbox One consoles and will be coming to the Switch sooner rather than later. It’s a fast-paced wrestling game that aims to offer up enough depth for folks wanting it while still being easy to pick up and play.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Elden Ring’: Release date, how to pre-order and what to expect

Hidetaka Miyazaki has returned with full vigour to the dark fantasy genre he helped to spawn. Affectionately known as a ‘Soulsborne’ game (a portmanteau of Dark Souls and Bloodborne) Elden Ring is the spiritual successor and the next in line of these highly acclaimed games, taking with it all the best elements from previous games.The FromSoftware games are renowned for their rich world building and relentless enemies. That being said, if you have never played previous titles such as Demon’s Souls or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice then be prepared to see the words ‘YOU DIED’ over and over again.While these...
RETAIL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy