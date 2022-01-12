ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies live stream, TV channel, time, preview and prediction, how to watch the NBA

 3 days ago
The Golden State Warriors will meet the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA action on Tuesday night from the FedEx Forum.

The Warriors are coming off a 96-82 win over the Cavaliers in their last game and will look to stay hot after winning six of their last nine games. As for the Grizzlies, they come into tonight’s matchup on a nine-game winning streak and looking to make it 10 in a row.

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

  • When: Tuesday, January 11
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I think the Warriors are able to put an end to the Grizzlies’ nine-game winning streak tonight but it will not be easy and expect this one to be close.

Bet: Golden State Warriors (-2.5)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. ET.

Golden State Warriors (-2.5) at Memphis Grizzlies

O/U: 221.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at Tipico Sportsbook.

