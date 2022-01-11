ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

I unboxed AEW's Revolution 2022 crate. Here's what's inside

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

When All Elite Wrestling (AEW) burst onto the scene in 2019, some critics derisively referred to it as a “t-shirt promotion” thanks to its affiliation with Pro Wrestling Tees. In the two-plus years since it’s proven it’s much, much more than that.

The t-shirts are still pretty cool, though.

AEW’s shop has a bunch of them, rangy from traditionally tacky wrestling styles I’d be concerned to wear in public to some legitimately good-looking designs. And while I’m not normally a wrestling t-shirt guy or an unboxing video person, I jumped at the opportunity to subscribe to the company’s All Elite Crate in the name of content (and getting some pro wrestling swag I can later write off in my taxes). Behold, the first All Elite Crate of 2022:

Check out the video above to see the swag AEW sent to subscribers this January. Or, if you’d rather just see the whole spread without having to listen to me talk (reasonable!), here’s what came in the crate:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QchVH_0dj8CHKb00

A bunch of cool stuff, and also a Cody pin! Neat. The next package ships in April, which will also be right around the time it starts getting warm enough to roll outside in a t-shirt once more. Will I have the self-confidence to wear a Malakai Black shirt in public come spring, hoping no one actually asks about it? Stay tuned to find out.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
WWE
thebentmusket.com

Revolution Recap: SuperDraft Spaces (and what is Buksa’s future?)

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Kris Valukis, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution. This...
MLS
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News For Two WWE Stars Regarding The Royal Rumble

It might be a little while. We are just over two weeks away from the Royal Rumble and a good chunk of the fields for the show’s namesake matches have been set. More than half of the women’s field is ready and about half of the men’s field has been announced but there are still some spots to fill. Unfortunately, it seems that we do know two bigger names who won’t be included.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crate#Combat#All Elite Crate#Malakai Black
wrestlinginc.com

Video Of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

As seen in the Twitter post below, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger to his title at Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins, teased the fans when the cameras went off the air last night. As noted, the main event segment to last night’s WWE SmackDown included Rollins and Roman Reigns...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unboxing
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 32 discussion thread

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 32 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here. Be sure to follow along with the...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy