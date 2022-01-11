I unboxed AEW's Revolution 2022 crate. Here's what's inside

When All Elite Wrestling (AEW) burst onto the scene in 2019, some critics derisively referred to it as a “t-shirt promotion” thanks to its affiliation with Pro Wrestling Tees. In the two-plus years since it’s proven it’s much, much more than that.

The t-shirts are still pretty cool, though.

AEW’s shop has a bunch of them, rangy from traditionally tacky wrestling styles I’d be concerned to wear in public to some legitimately good-looking designs. And while I’m not normally a wrestling t-shirt guy or an unboxing video person, I jumped at the opportunity to subscribe to the company’s All Elite Crate in the name of content (and getting some pro wrestling swag I can later write off in my taxes). Behold, the first All Elite Crate of 2022:

Check out the video above to see the swag AEW sent to subscribers this January. Or, if you’d rather just see the whole spread without having to listen to me talk (reasonable!), here’s what came in the crate:

A bunch of cool stuff, and also a Cody pin! Neat. The next package ships in April, which will also be right around the time it starts getting warm enough to roll outside in a t-shirt once more. Will I have the self-confidence to wear a Malakai Black shirt in public come spring, hoping no one actually asks about it? Stay tuned to find out.