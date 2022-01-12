Applications due Feb. 11 for Line Mountain athletic director, assistant principal

MANDATA — Applications to fill the position of athletic director and assistant principal at Line Mountain are due by Feb. 11.

At Tuesday night’s public school board meeting, Superintendent Dave Campbell said he intends to have a candidate for the vacant position by the Feb. 22 board meeting so the school board members can vote on it. Former AD/Assistant Principal Brad Skelton resigned in October six weeks before he was arrested for using district accounts to purchase construction materials.

“We’d like to fill it that night but that doesn’t mean we will,” said Campbell. “We want to make sure we have good applicants.”

Campbell said the advertisement was sent out this week to run in local newspapers.

An interview committee will review the applicants and questions will be submitted by teachers, administrators and board members. Some current employees have expressed interest, said Campbell.

Skelton resigned Oct. 29 from his position. His resignation was accepted on Nov. 16 by the school board members without any explanation. He was hired on Aug. 13, 2014. His final salary with the district was $79,500, according to Business Manager Kaitlin Rosselli.

Elementary School Principal Jeanne Menko and High School Principal Jeff Roadcap also intend to retire at the end of the current school year. Campbell said he wants to have their replacements ready by June.

In other business, Rosselli said the 2022-23 budget process has already started. She intends to have a preliminary budget prepared for a first vote within the next few months.

The school board also approved:

Chambers Flooring LLC, of Malvern, to refinish the gym floors at each school building at the cost of $9,855.

The purchase of 75 Dell Latitude 3310 student laptop computers for incoming seventh-grade students at a total cost of $41,175; the purchase of 30 Dell Latitude 5520 faculty laptop computers and docking stations at a total cost of $35,220; and the purchase of 30 Dell Optiplex 3090 student workstations for the elementary computer lab at a total cost of $21,420, all three from the CSIU Winslow Technology Group.

An increase in the district mileage reimbursement rate from 56 cents to 58.5 cents per mile.