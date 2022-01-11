Texas Tech at Baylor live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball, how to watch

The No. 19 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders will meet the No. 1 ranked Baylor Bears in college basketball action on Tuesday night from the Ferrell Center.

Texas Tech comes into tonight’s matchup with an 11-3 record after knocking off the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks 75-67 in their last game. Meanwhile, Baylor has been cruising along this season and sit at 15-0 on the season while looking for their 16th win tonight against the Red Raiders.

This will be a great night of college hoops, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

#19 Texas Tech at #1 Baylor

When: Tuesday, January 11

Tuesday, January 11 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Texas Tech at Baylor (-11.5)

O/U: 135.5

