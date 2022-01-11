Texas Tech at Baylor live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball, how to watch
The No. 19 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders will meet the No. 1 ranked Baylor Bears in college basketball action on Tuesday night from the Ferrell Center.
Texas Tech comes into tonight’s matchup with an 11-3 record after knocking off the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks 75-67 in their last game. Meanwhile, Baylor has been cruising along this season and sit at 15-0 on the season while looking for their 16th win tonight against the Red Raiders.
This will be a great night of college hoops, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.
#19 Texas Tech at #1 Baylor
- When: Tuesday, January 11
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN2
NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines
NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Texas Tech at Baylor (-11.5)
O/U: 135.5
