NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — For the first time, we are hearing about how the family of 16-year-old Teddy Balkind is doing after his tragic death. The sophomore at St. Luke’s died last week during an on-ice incident at a hockey game in Connecticut. In a letter to parents at St. Luke’s, head of school Mark Davis, says contrary to previous reports, Teddy did not fall on the ice prior to being fatally injured during a junior varsity hockey game last week. Instead, Davis says of Teddy, “He was skating upright and low. During the normal course of play, another player’s leg momentarily...

SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO