ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rask officially returns to Bruins, could be in goal Wednesday vs. Habs

By Steve Conroy Boston Herald
Union Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuukka Rask is a Boston Bruin once again. After a lengthy and apparently successful rehabilitation from offseason hip surgery, and an assignment to Providence that was scuttled by COVID issues last week, Rask officially inked his NHL deal with the Bruins...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
NHL
bostonnews.net

Bruins' Tuukka Rask ready to return vs. Flyers

Goaltender Tuukka Rask is set to make his long-awaited return when the Boston Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night seeking their seventh victory in eight games since the holiday break. A free agent, Rask rejoined the Bruins on a one-year, $1 million contract on Tuesday after recovering from...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Tuukka Rask
NESN

Ex-Bruins Defensemen Steven Kampfer, David Warsofsky Named To Team USA

A trio of former Boston Bruins will represent Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Defensemen Steven Kampfer, who played parts of five NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins, and David Warsofsky, who played for the team from 2013-2015, on Thursday were announced as members of Team USA. Forward Kenny Agostino, who currently is in the KHL, also is on the team.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Instant Reaction: Bruins Win in Rask’s Return

Judd Sirott and Bob Beers join Adam Jones and Christian Arcand postgame to discuss the Bruins win over the Flyers in Tuuka Rask’s return to the team. Jones and Arcand give their thoughts on Rask’s return and Pastrnak’s hat trick.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habs#Covid#Puckpedia Com#The Herald
CBS Boston

NHL Changes Credit For Bruins Goal, Taking Away Urho Vaakanainen’s First Career Tally

BOSTON (CBS) — A hockey player recording his first career NHL goal is a moment that is remembered forever. Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen will be the rare player who gets to experience it twice. The 23-year-old scored what appeared to be the first goal of his NHL career on Wednesday night, sending a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle through the legs of teammate Curtis Lazar, off the blocker and back of Montreal netminder Sam Montembeault, and into the Canadiens’ net. The goal put the Bruins up 5-1 over their longtime rival, but it was a much more significant...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy