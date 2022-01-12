ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

REFLECTION CONTEST Round 47 Entry

By @jesswestphotos
tribaldex.blog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is my entry for the Reflection Contest Round 47. A couple of years ago my boyfriend and...

tribaldex.blog

