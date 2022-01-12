Feeling disrespected, Chikadze slams Volkanovski for picking ‘easy’ fight against Korean Zombie

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. After more than enough time off, the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday is back in black, it hit the sack; it’s been too long, we’re glad that it’s back. We took some hits in 2021, but did so knowing full well that selecting slates of underdogs and narrow prop bets may come up short at times. In many instances, while the logic and reasoning held up in the analysis, the fight game is an illogical beast that allows for any variety of result that few can predict. The expression “nothing ventured, nothing gained” rings true for our series of Prime Picks, as we will always take chances and hunt for big scores instead of settling for safe, wide moneyline bets. Let’s start the year right with a pair of 2-to-1 underdog plays, a lumbering heavyweight with more upside than might be evident on the surface and perhaps the most obvious prop of the night at UFC on ESPN 32.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO