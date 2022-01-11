World-famous pieces of Parthenon should be returned, says Greek prime minister

The Antonio Salinas Archeological Museum in Italy returned the "Fagan fragment" of the Parthenon to Athens's Acropolis Museum.

Pieces of the Parthenon known as Elgin’s Marbles are housed at the British Museum, though Greek and British officials disagree as to whether they were acquired legally.

Greek officials are hoping the return of a piece by Italy will encourage Britain to do the same.

Following the return of a marble fragment of the Parthenon from Palermo to Athens, officials are hoping it will spur the British Museum to return the piece it has of the ancient temple, as well.

The "Fagan fragment," a 12-by-14-inch marble fragment of the foot of Greek goddess Artemis, was given to Athens's Acropolis Museum from the Antonio Salinas Archeological Museum in Italy on Monday.

"It is marvelous that Sicilian and Italian friends thought to bring it back where it was born," Acropolis Museum Director Nikolaos Stampolidis told Reuters.

Now, Stampolidis and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hope its return will prompt the British Museum to do the same.

"[This] paves the way for the British Museum to enter into serious discussions with the Greek authorities in order to find a solution that would be mutually acceptable," said Mitsotakis.

The Parthenon was created between 447 and 432 B.C.E. in Athens, however, it was put under ownership during the Ottoman Empire’s occupation of Greece in the 15th century. Great Britain obtained roughly 246 feet of the Parthenon when British nobleman Thomas Bruce, seventh Lord Elgin had pieces of it dismantled, known as Elgin’s Marbles, in 1803. In 1816, Lord Elgin sold them to the British Museum.

Britain maintains that the pieces were legally purchased and obtained by Elgin, but Greece denies this.

In March 2021, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the marbles would not be returned. “The UK government has a firm longstanding position on the sculptures, which is that they were legally acquired by Lord Elgin under the appropriate laws of the time and have been legally owned by the British Museum’s trustees since their acquisition,” Johnson told Greek newspaper Ta Nea.

"When there is a will, there is a way,” Mitsotakis told Reuters. “Sooner or later this will happen."

