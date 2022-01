Short-term rental and hospitality company Sonder is in expansion mode, and Los Angeles is part of those growth plans. The company announced Thursday that it had opened 25 new buildings across more than a dozen U.S. cities in the last half of 2021, including one in LA. The 180-unit building across from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is the fourth LA location listed for guest bookings on the San Francisco-based company’s site.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO