In the disturbing case of an Illinois teen allowed to walk free after being convicted of rape, all eyes have turned on the judge.Adams County Judge Robert Adrian sparked nationwide outrage with his ruling on the case of 18-year-old Drew Clinton, who was found was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at a graduation party in May 2021.Clinton pleaded guilty to all charges against him and his defence claimed he believed the sex was consensual.But despite the October conviction for felony sexual assault, Judge Adrian on 3 January freed Clinton - who faced a minimum sentence of four years...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO