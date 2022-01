Sierra Foothill League opponents of Oak Ridge have quickly learned two things: to beat the Trojans they will have to equal Oak Ridge’s effort on defense or score 60 points. The Trojans, 3-0 in league play, has allowed 40, 38 and 30 points in their first three league games, while scoring no less than 52. There are two givens that Trojans’ coach Steve White can rely on: his team is going to defend and Teagan Brown is going to lead the team in scoring. That formula has led to the 3-0 start.

