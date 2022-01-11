011222-tuc-spt-uafb-p2

Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
Nebraska is still very much in the process of sorting out its 2022 quarterback room, but offensive coordinator Mark Whipple now has a target in the next class, too. The Huskers on Friday offered a scholarship to 2023 quarterback Avery Johnson from Maize, Kansas.
One of Clemson's transfers revealed Saturday where he will continue his playing career. Receiver Frank Ladson Jr. took to social media to announce he will be staying in the ACC. Ladson is headed to Miami, (...)
Frost completes coaching staff with former TCU RBs coach Bryan Applewhite. Applewhite, who has over 20 years of experience, is taking over a group that has perhaps as many question marks as any other on the roster.
Daniel Hardy points to the sky after every sack. Fellow Montana State senior Taylor Tuiasosopo makes the same gesture throughout the course of a game day: during the Bobcat Prowl, during the runout, after big plays, after big wins. MSU’s 38-10 Football Championship Subdivision title loss to North Dakota State...
Nebraska's set to host another round of official visitors this weekend as a monthlong dead period over the holidays ends and the February football signing date begins to come into view. The Huskers are hosting four uncommitted prospects — three transfers and high school safety Kylon Griffin (Montgomery, Alabama) —...
Clemson has extended another offer to a prospect in the class of 2022. While on his official visit to Clemson this weekend, Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.) cornerback Myles Oliver announced an offer from (...)
Montana State seniors Troy Andersen and Lewis Kidd added to their football honors lists Wednesday when the Walter Camp Foundation named each of the Bobcat stars to its FCS All-America First Team. Andersen became a unanimous All-America, earning first team honors from every organization that chose a squad. The Dillon...
Sean Chambers has suffered three season-ending injuries and maintains two years of eligibility, all without using a medical redshirt. The quarterback played a full 2021 season at Wyoming and led the Cowboys to a 6-2 record in 2019, a season cut short by a knee injury. Chambers, who initially committed to Rutgers, used his regular four-game redshirt in 2018 after breaking his right fibula in the fourth game.
Caden Grice did a little pitching and a lot of hitting for Clemson’s baseball team en route to freshman All-America honors last season. Is he still planning on doing both as part of an encore this spring? Not (...)
Montana State starting quarterback Tommy Mellott will undergo surgery next week to repair his injured right ankle, sources told 406mtsports.com Friday. Mellott tore a ligament in the ankle, per sources. It happened on the first drive of the Football Championship Subdivision title game loss to North Dakota State last Saturday in Frisco, Texas.
Ex-Wildcat Chris Gronkowski's company signs 2 UA football players, 1 softball player to NIL deals. Two Arizona football players and one softball player signed NIL deals with Ice Shaker, a company owned by former UA fullback Chris Gronkowski.
Huskers offer Class of 2023 QB Avery Johnson; WR coach Mickey Joseph recruiting in-state. Johnson, listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the Midwest for the 2023 cycle.
