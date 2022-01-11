ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

011222-tuc-spt-uafb-p2

By Ted S. Warren, Associated Press 2021
ccenterdispatch.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssessing new Arizona QB Jayden de Laura and...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Alabama Freshman Standout Enters Transfer Portal

Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spt#Tuc#American Football#011222 Tuc Spt Uafb#Wildcats#Ua
ccenterdispatch.com

Bryan Applewhite

Frost completes coaching staff with former TCU RBs coach Bryan Applewhite. Applewhite, who has over 20 years of experience, is taking over a group that has perhaps as many question marks as any other on the roster.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

011422-tuc-spt-demetrius-p1

49ers outside linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles reacts during a Dec. 12 games against the Bengals. The former Tucson High and UA football player will make his playoff debut this weekend.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ccenterdispatch.com

Montana State's Troy Andersen, Lewis Kidd earn Walter Camp All-America honors

Montana State seniors Troy Andersen and Lewis Kidd added to their football honors lists Wednesday when the Walter Camp Foundation named each of the Bobcat stars to its FCS All-America First Team. Andersen became a unanimous All-America, earning first team honors from every organization that chose a squad. The Dillon...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ccenterdispatch.com

Q&A: Sean Chambers discusses Montana State commitment, 'snakebit' Wyoming career

Sean Chambers has suffered three season-ending injuries and maintains two years of eligibility, all without using a medical redshirt. The quarterback played a full 2021 season at Wyoming and led the Cowboys to a 6-2 record in 2019, a season cut short by a knee injury. Chambers, who initially committed to Rutgers, used his regular four-game redshirt in 2018 after breaking his right fibula in the fourth game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ccenterdispatch.com

Sources: Montana State QB Tommy Mellott to undergo ankle surgery

Montana State starting quarterback Tommy Mellott will undergo surgery next week to repair his injured right ankle, sources told 406mtsports.com Friday. Mellott tore a ligament in the ankle, per sources. It happened on the first drive of the Football Championship Subdivision title game loss to North Dakota State last Saturday in Frisco, Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ccenterdispatch.com

NIL Chris Gronkowski

Ex-Wildcat Chris Gronkowski's company signs 2 UA football players, 1 softball player to NIL deals. Two Arizona football players and one softball player signed NIL deals with Ice Shaker, a company owned by former UA fullback Chris Gronkowski.
FOOTBALL
ccenterdispatch.com

Avery Johnson offer

Huskers offer Class of 2023 QB Avery Johnson; WR coach Mickey Joseph recruiting in-state. Johnson, listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the Midwest for the 2023 cycle.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy