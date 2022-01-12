AUD/USD steadies above 0.7200 with eyes on China/US inflation

US equities suffered a violent sell-off yesterday. Investors especially targeted the Nasdaq (-2.51%). The tech-heavy stock index is sensitive to (expectations of) higher rates. This is probably what drove Thursday’s move. In her Fed chair nomination appearance before the Senate, Brainard held a particular focus on inflation and became the latest governor to advocate a March rate hike. Being one of the biggest monetary doves within the committee, that marks a big shift. She said inflation is expected closer to 2.5% end this year but admitted these projections should be taken with caution. Fed’s Waller later said three rate hikes is still a good baseline for this year though added that if inflation stays high it could be four or even five. He currently doesn’t favor a 50 bps hike in March but the word is officially out. Waller said shrinking the balance sheet could start by summer. US bond yields stuck to their ST downward momentum, perhaps helped by further easing PPI figures suggesting supply-side inflationary pressures may have peaked. The curve flattened with changes ranging between -2.6 and -4.5 bps. German yields eased 1.2 bps (2y) to 4.7 bps (30y). ECB VP de Guindos warned inflation may not be as transitory as earlier thought. His comments were largely ignored though. EUR/USD closed a tad higher, just south of 1.146 resistance, mainly on continued yet marginal dollar weakness. DXY held below 95. The Japanese yen and Swiss France outperformed. Sterling eased but EUR/GBP remains trapped near recent 2-year lows (0.835/6).

