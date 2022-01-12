ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD steadies above 0.7200 with eyes on China/US inflation

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD grinds higher around weekly top as market sentiment dwindles on the key day. Pair buyers rethink Powell-led advances ahead of the key CPI figures. World Bank’s economic forecasts join virus woes to magnify pre-data anxiety, mixed data adds to trading filters. December inflation data from China, US...

www.fxstreet.com

AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Inflation may not be as transitory as earlier thought

US equities suffered a violent sell-off yesterday. Investors especially targeted the Nasdaq (-2.51%). The tech-heavy stock index is sensitive to (expectations of) higher rates. This is probably what drove Thursday’s move. In her Fed chair nomination appearance before the Senate, Brainard held a particular focus on inflation and became the latest governor to advocate a March rate hike. Being one of the biggest monetary doves within the committee, that marks a big shift. She said inflation is expected closer to 2.5% end this year but admitted these projections should be taken with caution. Fed’s Waller later said three rate hikes is still a good baseline for this year though added that if inflation stays high it could be four or even five. He currently doesn’t favor a 50 bps hike in March but the word is officially out. Waller said shrinking the balance sheet could start by summer. US bond yields stuck to their ST downward momentum, perhaps helped by further easing PPI figures suggesting supply-side inflationary pressures may have peaked. The curve flattened with changes ranging between -2.6 and -4.5 bps. German yields eased 1.2 bps (2y) to 4.7 bps (30y). ECB VP de Guindos warned inflation may not be as transitory as earlier thought. His comments were largely ignored though. EUR/USD closed a tad higher, just south of 1.146 resistance, mainly on continued yet marginal dollar weakness. DXY held below 95. The Japanese yen and Swiss France outperformed. Sterling eased but EUR/GBP remains trapped near recent 2-year lows (0.835/6).
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed's Barkin Says Timing and Pace of Rate Moves Will Depend on Inflation

(Reuters) -The timing and pace of interest rate increases will depend on what happens with inflation and Federal Reserve officials may need to move more "aggressively" if inflation remains elevated, Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin said Thursday. "The closer that inflation comes back to target levels, the easier it...
BUSINESS
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
investing.com

The Fed May Push The U.S. Economy Into Recession

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Inflation rates for December showed no signs of slowing, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising by 7% year over year, while the Producer Price Index (PPI) jumped by 9.7%. The big jump in both the CPI and PPI come as a surprise especially following a weaker than expected December ISM manufacturing report and prices paid index and a big slump in oil and gasoline prices in November.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bullish Above 0.7280

Buy the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7345. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. Set a sell-stop at 0.7250 and a take-profit at 0.7200. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. The AUD/USD price jumped to a key resistance level as the US dollar sold off following the strong American inflation data. The pair is trading at 0.7275, which was the highest level since December 31st. It has risen by over 2% above the lowest level this year.
BUSINESS

