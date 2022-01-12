Eastern Lebanon County

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lebtown.com

Eight of the best bicycle trails in and around Lebanon County

Between rolling fields, forest paths, and wide-open riverside trails, the Susquehanna region is hardly lacking in sights to see from the perch of a bicycle seat. Here are eight trails of the area worth checking out. Lebanon Valley Rail Trail. The Lebanon Valley Rail Trail is currently segmented into three...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
qhubonews.com

WEPA Empowerment Center cancels Three Kings’ Day event in Lebanon County

This Three Kings’ Day, children will not get a toy because WEPA Empowerment Center Inc. canceled the event in light of the recent surge of COVID in Lebanon County. The celebration, also referred to as “Día de los Reyes Magos,” is on Jan. 6. The holiday commemorates the three wise men who traveled from afar bearing gifts for baby Jesus.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Myerstown, PA
Pennsylvania Entertainment
lebtown.com

Frank Dixon’s legacy reaches far and wide in Lebanon County

Bob Phillips said his good friend Frank Dixon would joke that the song “My Way” was written for him, and not that other Frank, known as Ol’ Blue Eyes. More seriously, “if I was with him 15 minutes, I always learned something,” said Phillips, chairman of the Francis J. Dixon Foundation, which has donated millions over the years to further health care and education in Lebanon County. “He was that interesting, that deep.”
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
qhubonews.com

PRESS RELEASE: VISIT LEBANON VALLEY COMMENCES THIRD COUNTY-WIDE JAVA JOURNEY

LEBANON, Pa. – Visit Lebanon Valley, has commenced a third county-wide Java Journey. The Java. Journey is a self-guided trail that features 11 locally-owned coffee shops. The Journey will take place from. Monday, January 17, 2022 until Saturday, February 26, 2022. The rules of the Java Journey are similar...
LEBANON, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Farm Show Is Home Turf for Lebanon County Family

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show can be tough, so the Molnars from nearby Lebanon County relish their home field advantage. Gavin and Grant Molnar, 16 and 13, have been showing in Harrisburg since they were each 8 years old, and they don’t seem to be intimidated by the big stage.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Students Graduate from Lebanon Valley College

Lebanon Valley College has Schuylkill County students that graduated in December 2021. LVC is recognizing 57 students who graduated in December 2021, three from Schuylkill County. Colton Butler of Pine Grove, Butler received a bachelor of arts in sociology from LVC. Butler is a graduate of Pine Grove Area High...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
AFP

Students struggle as Lebanon crisis cripples university sector

Power shortages and soaring petrol prices mean many Lebanese university students can neither afford to reach their classes nor study from home, a conundrum that is ravaging a generation's future.  Such expenses are now beyond the reach of most Lebanese students, with their country in the throes of a financial, political and health crisis that has ravaged its economy.
EDUCATION
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon County now accepting applications to fill the late commissioner Bill Ames' vacant seat

Lebanon County Court of Common Pleas is now accepting applications to fill Bill Ames' commissioner seat, officials say. All interested applicants must be registered electors of Lebanon County and members of the Republican party, common pleas judges said in a news release Monday afternoon. The position will be filled by appointment and will be for the balance of Ames' term, which ends Jan. 1, 2024.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
