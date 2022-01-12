Eastern Lebanon County

Bob Phillips said his good friend Frank Dixon would joke that the song “My Way” was written for him, and not that other Frank, known as Ol’ Blue Eyes. More seriously, “if I was with him 15 minutes, I always learned something,” said Phillips, chairman of the Francis J. Dixon Foundation, which has donated millions over the years to further health care and education in Lebanon County. “He was that interesting, that deep.”

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO