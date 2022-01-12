Eastern Lebanon County

Between rolling fields, forest paths, and wide-open riverside trails, the Susquehanna region is hardly lacking in sights to see from the perch of a bicycle seat. Here are eight trails of the area worth checking out. Lebanon Valley Rail Trail. The Lebanon Valley Rail Trail is currently segmented into three...
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The family of a Lebanon County woman who has been missing for nearly 10 years is hoping some new videos will lead to answers about her disappearance. Kortne Stouffer, 21, vanished from her Palmyra apartment on the morning of July 29, 2012, leaving her purse, keys, cellphone and dog behind.
CLEONA, Pa. — A jackpot-winningMatch 6 ticket worth $680,000 was sold in Lebanon County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The Giant at 481 West Penn Ave. in Cleona sold the winning ticket and gets a $5,000 bonus. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 6-9-13-16-29-30, in Thursday's drawing.
This Three Kings’ Day, children will not get a toy because WEPA Empowerment Center Inc. canceled the event in light of the recent surge of COVID in Lebanon County. The celebration, also referred to as “Día de los Reyes Magos,” is on Jan. 6. The holiday commemorates the three wise men who traveled from afar bearing gifts for baby Jesus.
Bob Phillips said his good friend Frank Dixon would joke that the song “My Way” was written for him, and not that other Frank, known as Ol’ Blue Eyes. More seriously, “if I was with him 15 minutes, I always learned something,” said Phillips, chairman of the Francis J. Dixon Foundation, which has donated millions over the years to further health care and education in Lebanon County. “He was that interesting, that deep.”
LEBANON, Pa. – Visit Lebanon Valley, has commenced a third county-wide Java Journey. The Java. Journey is a self-guided trail that features 11 locally-owned coffee shops. The Journey will take place from. Monday, January 17, 2022 until Saturday, February 26, 2022. The rules of the Java Journey are similar...
A Jonestown-based Pennsylvania State Police officer pulled the trigger in four police-related shootings – including two in Lebanon County over the past 19 months – according to an investigative report published Thursday by the New York Times. In the report, the Times says trooper Jay Splain, 41, was...
GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show can be tough, so the Molnars from nearby Lebanon County relish their home field advantage. Gavin and Grant Molnar, 16 and 13, have been showing in Harrisburg since they were each 8 years old, and they don’t seem to be intimidated by the big stage.
Lebanon Valley College has Schuylkill County students that graduated in December 2021. LVC is recognizing 57 students who graduated in December 2021, three from Schuylkill County. Colton Butler of Pine Grove, Butler received a bachelor of arts in sociology from LVC. Butler is a graduate of Pine Grove Area High...
Power shortages and soaring petrol prices mean many Lebanese university students can neither afford to reach their classes nor study from home, a conundrum that is ravaging a generation's future. Such expenses are now beyond the reach of most Lebanese students, with their country in the throes of a financial, political and health crisis that has ravaged its economy.
Lebanon County Court of Common Pleas is now accepting applications to fill Bill Ames' commissioner seat, officials say. All interested applicants must be registered electors of Lebanon County and members of the Republican party, common pleas judges said in a news release Monday afternoon. The position will be filled by appointment and will be for the balance of Ames' term, which ends Jan. 1, 2024.
