ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Old playoff foes Dallas and San Francisco haven't met in the postseason since the last of three consecutive NFC championship games in the 1990s. The wild-card meeting Sunday is the first step toward a Super Bowl instead of the last, with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys (12-5) trying to get that far in the playoffs for the first time since the year after their rivalry with the 49ers was the biggest thing going in the NFL.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO