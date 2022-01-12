Recap:Ask Rusty

USC is hiring Oklahoma graduate assistant Will Johnson in a support staff role, per a report from college football insider Matt Zenitz. Johnson follows former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley who in November, just a couple days after the regular season wrapped up, made the shocking decision to depart for USC. Johnson, who played defensive back at Oklahoma from 2015-17, has served as a defensive assistant since Jan. 2020 working primarily with the defensive backs. He served as the interim defensive backs coach for Oklahoma in its Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl tilt with Oregon after both defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning followed Riley to USC.
