ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Commuting delays as road work continues in Madera

By Ishshah Padilla
KMPH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADERA, Calif. — The Madera County Public Works Department announced road delays due to...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Djokovic back in detention, continues to fight deportation

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to higher court. A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madera, CA
Government
Madera County, CA
Government
Madera County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
County
Madera County, CA
City
Madera, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Road Work

Comments / 0

Community Policy