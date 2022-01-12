ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Florida's Phlandrous Fleming apologizes for celebrating Georgia win

By Zach Abolverdi about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can take the dog out of Athens, but you can’t take Athens out of the dog. Unfortunately for Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr., that created a conflict of interest for him this week. Fleming, a graduate transfer, is from Athens, Ga., and a lifelong fan of his...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Father of Stetson Bennett talks next steps for Georgia quarterback

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV went from Bulldogs walk-on to program legend in a span of a few years, and his unlikely journey culminated in a 33-18 victory over Alabama on Monday, snapping the university’s 41-year national championship drought. The Bulldogs’ national title will be celebrated in a packed...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Former Georgia wide receiver announces transfer commitment to SEC school

Former Georgia wide receiver Justin Robinson, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal just days after the Bulldogs’ national championship, announced on Twitter Saturday that he is transferring to Mississippi State. Robinson, who just finished up his redshirt freshman season at Georgia, has three years of eligibility left. In two...
NFL
On3.com

Top-20 guard Marvel Allen commits to LSU

Marvel Allen, a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of West Palm Beach (Fla.) Calvary Christian has committed to LSU basketball for the class of 2023, he tells On3. The junior guard selected the Tigers over Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Memphis, and Ohio State. The Florida native is LSU’s first commitment to the 2023 class.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
On3.com

PHOTOS: Georgia's on-field National Championship celebration, trophy ceremony

This morning we posted photos from the game as Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 for the National Championship. Well, as the clock hit 0:00 and the Bulldogs were ahead, that meant that it was time for confetti to fall red and black for the first time since 1980. DawgsHQ photographer Shaelyn Carroll was on the field and shares with us what the celebration was like on the field.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
University, FL
City
Fleming, GA
City
Suwanee, GA
State
Florida State
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Athens, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Athens, GA
On3.com

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer declares for NFL draft

The Bulldogs will be without one of their key offensive leaders next season, as offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft. “Dawg Nation, looking back on my time here at the University of Georgia, there was no way I could’ve accounted for the incredible number of friends, memories and life lessons that are now a part of my life journey. These four years have indeed been a fantastic ride with my teammates, coaches, and incredible fans that make up DawgNation. There will never be a feeling as electric as running out of the smoke at Sanford Stadium or standing on the podium celebrating a National Championship in Indianapolis. Nothing gives me greater pride than to help deliver a National Championship to the great state of Georgia. Growing up a Georgia boy, I know how much it means to cross that bridge. I want to thank Coach Smart and Coach Pittman for the opportunity to come to UGA, and I would also like to thank Coach Luke for being a fantastic coach and mentor. With that being said, I’m ready to start preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s time to get my momma that house,” Salyer said via a release on social media.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Instagram Live#Lincoln Academy#University Lrb Ave#The Baha Men#To Gator Nation#Georgia Football#The University Of Florida#Gators
On3.com

Xavier Pinson status revealed for Arkansas vs. LSU matchup

Xavier Pinson has been tremendous for LSU in his first season for the Tigers. However, the stat guard is dealing with a knee injury that’s causing him to miss some time. , Pinson missed Wednesday’s win against Florida. On Saturday, LSU was hoping to get the former Missouri guard back for their showdown with Arkansas. As Tigers faithful hopes for his return, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein dashed their hopes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ole Miss expected to have starting guard in lineup vs. Auburn

Ole Miss and Auburn are set to face off on the court on Saturday night. Ole Miss guard Tye Fagan‘s status was up in the air for undisclosed reasons, but the Rebels seem to have gotten good news heading into the game. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Fagan is expected to play against Auburn on Saturday night.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Report: Texas veteran guard available for Iowa State game

Texas senior guard Jase Febres will be available to play in the Longhorns’ game Saturday against No. 15 ranked Iowa State, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Febres – a former On3 Consensus four-star recruit out of the Class of 2017 – is averaging 4.3...
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
On3.com

UK Fans of the Day want Friday Night Kentucky Football Notes

Hello there. I hope you are rocking and rolling this weekend, ready for three straight days of NFL Playoff football. Super Wild Card Weekend is a genius move by the league, spreading out the joy of postseason football more than ever before. While you wait to watch the Bills and Patriots play in subzero conditions, enjoy a few Kentucky football updates from around the BBN.
NFL
On3.com

Gene Chizik reflects on first days back at North Carolina

Gene Chizik is back in Chapel Hill. Last week, North Carolina hired Chizik as the Tar Heels’ co-defensive coordinator alongside Charlton Warren. Chizik was North Carolina’s defensive coordinator in 2015-2016. He resigned in 2017. On Friday night, Chizik tweeted a message reflecting on his return to Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

Scouting Report: Tennessee Volunteers

The Kentucky Wildcats versus the Tennessee Volunteers. A classic rivalry between two top 25 teams will tip-off at 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena. Kentucky is currently 13-3, 3-1 in the SEC and ranked #18 in the country. Meanwhile, Tennessee enters at 11-4, 2-2 in the SEC and ranked #22 in the country. After earning their first road victory of the season on Tuesday night, the Wildcats will now look to get their first win against a ranked opponent.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Alabama Director of Sports Science takes shot at Oregon following Kayvon Thibodeaux comments

After former Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux decided to take a swing at the value of an Alabama degree recently, naturally, there were going to be plenty of people in the Crimson Tide fan base that were angered by those comments. Alabama Director of Sports Science Matt Rhea tweeted on Friday, “Well guys, Alabama players will probably win more rings than you. And they’ll definitely put more players in the NFL than us. But in three years you won’t have eye problems and you’ll all be working for Nike.”
NFL
On3.com

Kentucky a 4.5-point favorite to beat Tennessee on Saturday

Kentucky Men’s Basketball will host Tennessee on Saturday afternoon as the betting favorite. On Friday, the No. 18 Wildcats (13-3) opened as a 5.5-point favorite to take down the No. 22 Volunteers (11-4), which has since been bet down but still has UK as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under is currently set at 142.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Alabama DL Byron Young announces plan for football future

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive linemen Byron Young took to social media on Friday night to announce he will be returning to Tuscaloosa for the 2022 season. “When I chose to come to the University of Alabama, I knew that I wanted to focus on developing myself as a player, as a student and most importantly as a man,” Young wrote.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy