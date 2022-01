Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for the first time since becoming engaged. The couple was seen in Milan on Friday heading to Dolce & Gabbana’s showroom. Fox went for an elevated but dark look consisting of an intricate black dress covered by a black leather, leopard print-lined coat. Her midi dress featured a knitted material with cutouts on the bodice as well as a corset top. Fox added necklaces to her look and wore her dark hair in waves. Her fiancé went with a similar edgy look, with a bit more color. He wore a neon pink fuzzy turtleneck...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO