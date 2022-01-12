ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back transferring back home

By Griffin McVeigh about 7 hours
 3 days ago
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly has the task of rebuilding the secondary room during his first season in Baton Rouge. Most of the work has been done through the transfer portal, with a big name announcing he will be heading back to The Boot. Arkansas defensive back Joe...

Top-20 guard Marvel Allen commits to LSU

Marvel Allen, a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of West Palm Beach (Fla.) Calvary Christian has committed to LSU basketball for the class of 2023, he tells On3. The junior guard selected the Tigers over Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Memphis, and Ohio State. The Florida native is LSU’s first commitment to the 2023 class.
Xavier Pinson status revealed for Arkansas vs. LSU matchup

Xavier Pinson has been tremendous for LSU in his first season for the Tigers. However, the stat guard is dealing with a knee injury that’s causing him to miss some time. , Pinson missed Wednesday’s win against Florida. On Saturday, LSU was hoping to get the former Missouri guard back for their showdown with Arkansas. As Tigers faithful hopes for his return, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein dashed their hopes.
Ole Miss expected to have starting guard in lineup vs. Auburn

Ole Miss and Auburn are set to face off on the court on Saturday night. Ole Miss guard Tye Fagan‘s status was up in the air for undisclosed reasons, but the Rebels seem to have gotten good news heading into the game. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Fagan is expected to play against Auburn on Saturday night.
Report: Texas veteran guard available for Iowa State game

Texas senior guard Jase Febres will be available to play in the Longhorns’ game Saturday against No. 15 ranked Iowa State, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Febres – a former On3 Consensus four-star recruit out of the Class of 2017 – is averaging 4.3...
Former Georgia wide receiver announces transfer commitment to SEC school

Former Georgia wide receiver Justin Robinson, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal just days after the Bulldogs’ national championship, announced on Twitter Saturday that he is transferring to Mississippi State. Robinson, who just finished up his redshirt freshman season at Georgia, has three years of eligibility left. In two...
Scouting Report: Tennessee Volunteers

The Kentucky Wildcats versus the Tennessee Volunteers. A classic rivalry between two top 25 teams will tip-off at 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena. Kentucky is currently 13-3, 3-1 in the SEC and ranked #18 in the country. Meanwhile, Tennessee enters at 11-4, 2-2 in the SEC and ranked #22 in the country. After earning their first road victory of the season on Tuesday night, the Wildcats will now look to get their first win against a ranked opponent.
College GameDay: Picks for Saturday's biggest games

ESPN College GameDay returns — but Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit are nowhere to be found, as the show returns with a college basketball flavor. For the first time this season, the beloved pregame show will take be there to pump fans up for a great day of basketball.
Father of Stetson Bennett talks next steps for Georgia quarterback

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV went from Bulldogs walk-on to program legend in a span of a few years, and his unlikely journey culminated in a 33-18 victory over Alabama on Monday, snapping the university’s 41-year national championship drought. The Bulldogs’ national title will be celebrated in a packed...
Kentucky a 4.5-point favorite to beat Tennessee on Saturday

Kentucky Men’s Basketball will host Tennessee on Saturday afternoon as the betting favorite. On Friday, the No. 18 Wildcats (13-3) opened as a 5.5-point favorite to take down the No. 22 Volunteers (11-4), which has since been bet down but still has UK as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under is currently set at 142.
Alabama DL Byron Young announces plan for football future

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive linemen Byron Young took to social media on Friday night to announce he will be returning to Tuscaloosa for the 2022 season. “When I chose to come to the University of Alabama, I knew that I wanted to focus on developing myself as a player, as a student and most importantly as a man,” Young wrote.
Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer declares for NFL draft

The Bulldogs will be without one of their key offensive leaders next season, as offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft. “Dawg Nation, looking back on my time here at the University of Georgia, there was no way I could’ve accounted for the incredible number of friends, memories and life lessons that are now a part of my life journey. These four years have indeed been a fantastic ride with my teammates, coaches, and incredible fans that make up DawgNation. There will never be a feeling as electric as running out of the smoke at Sanford Stadium or standing on the podium celebrating a National Championship in Indianapolis. Nothing gives me greater pride than to help deliver a National Championship to the great state of Georgia. Growing up a Georgia boy, I know how much it means to cross that bridge. I want to thank Coach Smart and Coach Pittman for the opportunity to come to UGA, and I would also like to thank Coach Luke for being a fantastic coach and mentor. With that being said, I’m ready to start preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s time to get my momma that house,” Salyer said via a release on social media.
Minnesota Golden Gophers add veteran SEC assistant to coaching staff

Minnesota has announced that they will be adding a veteran presence to their football program’s coaching staff. On Friday, Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck announced the hiring of Brick Haley as the team’s new defensive line coach. In his last job, he was with the Missouri Tigers as...
