Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back transferring back home

The Bulldogs will be without one of their key offensive leaders next season, as offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft. “Dawg Nation, looking back on my time here at the University of Georgia, there was no way I could’ve accounted for the incredible number of friends, memories and life lessons that are now a part of my life journey. These four years have indeed been a fantastic ride with my teammates, coaches, and incredible fans that make up DawgNation. There will never be a feeling as electric as running out of the smoke at Sanford Stadium or standing on the podium celebrating a National Championship in Indianapolis. Nothing gives me greater pride than to help deliver a National Championship to the great state of Georgia. Growing up a Georgia boy, I know how much it means to cross that bridge. I want to thank Coach Smart and Coach Pittman for the opportunity to come to UGA, and I would also like to thank Coach Luke for being a fantastic coach and mentor. With that being said, I’m ready to start preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s time to get my momma that house,” Salyer said via a release on social media.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO