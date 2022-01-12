ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pack, Bucs, Chiefs are top 3 in final Pro32 poll of season

NEW YORK (AP) — The Green Bay Packers finished the regular season with the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the top spot...

On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
The Spun

Chiefs Get Discouraging Thursday Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs begin the defense of their AFC crown this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But they may be a little worse for wear by the time they host their playoff game. On Thursday, the Chiefs injury report saw downgrades for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running...
playpennsylvania.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas Chiefs Wild Card Player Prop Betting Preview

“We don’t have a chance. So, let’s just go in and play and have fun,” said Ben Roetlisberger on the Steelers’ upcoming wild card game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. With the NFL’s Wild Card games only a few days away, it’s clear that the mind games have already begun.
wcn247.com

Edwards-Helaire out for Chiefs vs Steelers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without Clyde Edwards-Helaire for their wild-card playoff game against the Steelers on Sunday night after their starting running back was unable to put together a full week of practice because of a hurt collarbone. Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed today that Edwards-Helaire would be ruled out for the playoff opener after he returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, but did not practice at all yesterday or today. The Chiefs should have Darrel Williams in the backfield after hurting his toe in their regular-season finale. Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon will also be available.
Sports Illustrated

Winners Club: We’re Talking About Playoffs

An extra week of games tacked on this year brought about a dramatic finish to the NFL regular season. Will the additional playoff spot in each conference (introduced in 2020) bring about similar theatrics over the next few weeks? Or are we headed for a chalky Super Bowl LVI despite the expanded ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Tyreek Hill News

Kansas City Chiefs fans collectively held their breath last Saturday when Tyreek Hill went down with a heel injury. Fortunately, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. On Friday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Hill will suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers “unless something...
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
The Spun

Kellen Moore Is ‘Rumored’ To Have Interest In 1 NFL Job

Plenty of NFL franchises seem to have head coaching interest in Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But now, there’s some rumored interest coming from the up-and-coming coach’s side of the table. According to insider Adam Patrick of The Viking Age, Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, John Elway News

A long and arduous court filing involving the Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to a close. On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement.
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Over the past two months, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a significant toe injury. Rodgers got stepped on during a game earlier this season and reportedly suffered a broken toe. Rather than opt for surgery and miss a week or two, the reigning NFL MVP has been playing through the pain.
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
The Spun

Bears Interviewed Former NFL Head Coach On Wednesday

The Bears continued their coaching search on Wednesday, this time with a Super Bowl winner. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. “Bears interviewed former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching job today,” Schefter reported. Adding the team also spoke to Browns...
