Pack, Bucs, Chiefs are top 3 in final Pro32 poll of season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without Clyde Edwards-Helaire for their wild-card playoff game against the Steelers on Sunday night after their starting running back was unable to put together a full week of practice because of a hurt collarbone. Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed today that Edwards-Helaire would be ruled out for the playoff opener after he returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, but did not practice at all yesterday or today. The Chiefs should have Darrel Williams in the backfield after hurting his toe in their regular-season finale. Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon will also be available.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO