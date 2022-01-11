KN selects new Board

Prices to fall if Nord Stream 2 is commissioned. But get ready for another bumpy year ahead. As global LNG prices continue to trade at record highs, there are two key elements that will define prices in 2022: winter weather dynamics and the timing of Nord Stream 2 start-up. Wood Mackenzie’s analysis suggests that at current levels of Russian exports and considering normal weather conditions, European storage inventories will get below 15 billion m3 by the end of March, a record low. Prices will eventually come down as the winter is through, but requirements to refill storage facilities will be high, some 20 - 25 billion m3 more than last year. The commissioning of Nord Stream 2 might well be the only option to refill storage and avoid a repeat of the last year’s winter crisis.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO