NOVATEK and EEN Natural Gas sign LNG supply agreement

By Sarah Smith
lngindustry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SPA stipulates the supply of approximately 0.6 million tpy of LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project for a term of 11...

www.lngindustry.com

Seekingalpha.com

EQT becomes largest U.S. producer of certified natural gas

Top U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp. (EQT -0.1%) also has become the country's largest producer of certified natural gas, after saying it has certified most of its natural gas output under both the Equitable Origin Standard for Responsible Energy Development and the MiQ standard for methane emission. The certifications...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Australia hit by LNG facility outages [Gas in Transition]

Two of Australia’s LNG export projects are currently experiencing unplanned outages owing to operational issues. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 9]. Two of Australia’s LNG projects – the Chevron-led Gorgon LNG and Shell’s Prelude floating LNG (FLNG) – have been hit by outages that are still ongoing. While these are expected to be relatively short-lived, they nonetheless come at a time of high demand for the super-chilled fuel, and mark the latest in a series of operational disruptions for the two facilities. The outages are reported to have already led to the cancellation of several LNG cargoes, and could result in further cancellations depending on how long it takes for the facilities’ operators to restore service. This is potentially bad news for buyers in North Asia, who are trying to avoid high LNG spot market prices as their gas demand rises with the onset of winter. Gorgon...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Natural Gas: Yoyo-Trade Is Back

Natural gas prices surged in stride, and then the market plunged back down like a yoyo thrown from a balcony. What caused such a reaction?. At the beginning of the week, Henry Hub natural gas futures closed above the $4 psychological mark on the NYMEX for the first time this new year due to robust US LNG exports and weather-driven demand. Overall, the prices on the February contract were still trading on a longer-term downtrend, which is why I was especially looking for the best spot to initiate a short-selling trade rather than jumping on a galloping horse.
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Russia Threatening Europe with its Natural Gas Supply

The energy crisis in Europe has a lot more to do with politics than it first seems, this is not just a matter of increased demand. Europe has been facing severe natural gas shortages in the past few weeks. There are several reasons behind this. Firstly, demand for fuel has surged in the region due to the economic recovery after the pandemic. As more industries resume operations, more oil and gas are needed. Also, with the onset....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Power Supplies Depend on Natural Gas Flows No One Tracks (1)

For two consecutive winters, cold weather has caused Texas gas production to plunge but the size of those drops depends on who you ask. Days after the most recent chill, state regulators said just 2% of output was lost although independent researchers contend it was more than triple that. Why...
TEXAS STATE
naturalgasworld.com

Novatek reports modest climb in gas output in 2021

The bump in output follows Novatek's launch of the Kharbeyskoye field in west Siberia in November. Russia's Novatek achieved a 3.3% increase in its gas production to 79.89bn m3 in 2021, the company reported on January 13. The bump in output follows Novatek's launch of the Kharbeyskoye field in west...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

CB&I to build LNG storage tanks in Wisconsin, US

“Demand for natural gas fluctuates daily and seasonally,” said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I. “By storing LNG when demand is low, energy companies can ensure adequate supply when demand is at its peak – which are normally the coldest days of winter in Wisconsin.”. Both...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Commodities 2022: China's natural gas demand, LNG import growth to slow

China's natural gas demand will continue to rise in 2022, but the growth rate is expected to be slower than that in 2021, dampened by economic pressures and high spot LNG prices, analysts and market sources said. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "A...
INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

U.S. responding to soaring natural gas prices with major supply ramp up

“We have furnished the British great material support and we will furnish far more in the future. There will be no ‘bottlenecks’ in our determination to aid Great Britain.” President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s resounding commitment in 1940 to supply Britain with military equipment has been on people’s minds again recently, as other shipments from the US have been helping relieve a different kind of crisis in Europe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Novatek finalises LNG supply deal with China's Zhejiang Energy

The agreement follows on from the heads of agreement signed by the parties in June last year. Russia’s Novatek has signed an agreement to supply LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project to China’s Zhejiang Energy Gas Group Co, it said on January 11. The sale and purchase...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
discoverestevan.com

Another Natural Gas Usage Record

The residents of Saskatchewan have set a new record for natural gas consumption – the second time in the span of just over a week. Friday, SaskEnergy reported that the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 a.m. that day saw 1.66 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas being used. A petajoule is a unit of measurement equivalent to one million gigajoules of natural gas. The average home in Saskatchewan uses around 100 gigajoules a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Plunging natural gas supply shows Texas is still not ready for the cold

(Bloomberg) -- Texas’s natural gas industry had almost a year to prepare for last weekend’s cold blast and avoid another loss of production. But yet again, instruments froze, output plunged and companies spewed a miasma of pollutants into the atmosphere in a bid to keep operations stable. Though...
TEXAS STATE
theedgemarkets.com

Global LNG: Asian prices edge up as European gas rises again

LONDON (Jan 7): Spot Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices edged up this week to keep up with a renewed rise in European gas prices, but demand remains lukewarm due to high stock levels and average temperatures. The average LNG price for February delivery into Northeast Asia edged up to...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Is Natural Gas Ready To Rock?

I am impressed by this chart of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSE:UNG). Also, take note of the volume:. And here is the long-term view of the natural gas market:. Big Gold Breakout Nearing By Adam Hamilton - Jan 07, 2022 2. Gold is nearing a major technical breakout...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
1470 WMBD

Ameren Illinois: Supply chain issues didn’t hit 2021 natural gas deliveries

Peoria, Ill — Supply chain interruptions did not impact the flow of much needed natural gas to heat tens of thousands of homes across the central Illinois region. It’s the assurance we get from Ameren Illinois as the region remains in the grip of a hard freeze with temps in the single digits and sub-zero wind chills.
PEORIA, IL
houstonianonline.com

Gas price continues to fall as LNG ships sail to Europe

Since the highest price of at least 188 euros per megawatt-hour reached on December 21, just over two weeks ago, the price on the Dutch futures market, the leader in European gas prices, has exactly halved. That’s because more natural gas (liquefied) tankers are sailing to Europe instead of the...
TRAFFIC

