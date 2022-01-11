Rare pillars of light captured in DuBois explained

Sarah Hood Salomon’s previous exhibit at Multiple Exposures Gallery, 2019’s The Spirit of the Woodlands, was all about ethereal depictions of trees. In her current exhibit, Urban Forestry, the trees have returned, as have Salomon’s warm, silvery tones, but now they share billing with the built environment. Some of Salomon’s choices this time are bland, including images of a demolition site, a discarded Christmas tree, and a parking space hidden by greenery. But others are inspired. One image cleverly pairs the wall shadow of a trunk with an actual tree standing behind it; two others contrast austerely rectangular bus shelters with the shimmering curtains of leaves in the background. The artist locates other unexpectedly pleasing couplings, such as a Seussian tree adjoining a gas station with an awkwardly split tree planted amid a riot of aerial power lines. Stretching her boundaries, Salomon also experiments with scratched photographs, mixed-media works, and “sculptural photographs” that draw inspiration from telephone poles. Salomon’s urban forests are less pristine than the spirited woodlands of 2019, but perhaps their depiction of the natural world is more honest. Sarah Hood Salomon’s Urban Forestry: Digital and Sculptural Photography is on display 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays to Jan. 8 at Multiple Exposures Gallery at the Torpedo Factory Art Center, 105 N. Union St., Alexandria. torpedofactory.org. Free.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO