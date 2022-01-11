GA’s Secretary of State speaks election integrity ahead of POTUS visit

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — After resisting former president Donald Trump’s brash attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s life changed almost overnight. “You watch your back,” Raffensperger told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett. Raffensperger and his wife received death threats and threats of sexual violence from Trump supporters, even though Raffensperger is a lifelong conservative who voted for Mr. Trump in the 2020 election. Raffensperger told Garrett he has started to looking for people’s “tells,” asking himself “Is there anything on the side of their hip?” His family also got a dog “for awareness.” Click here for more from the CBS News political podcast, “The Takeout” with Major Garrett. ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

