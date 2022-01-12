ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Falk on the local sports scene, RSL latest, Jazz at the deadline, Monson + more

By Porter Larsen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trib’s Aaron Falk joins The Drive to discuss the latest in...

The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald’s All American Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games. The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region: Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ashley Adamson on the CFB season, Utes Rose Bowl run + more

Pac-12 Network analyst Ashley Adamson joins The Drive to discuss the CFB year in review, the Utes Rose Bowl run, a memorable season, TV returns, looking ahead to 2022 + more. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salt Lake Tribune

Gordon Monson: A shout-out to BYU sports

BYU sports — utilizing that plural in the singular because of what the collective accomplished — deserves praise in a big way, finishing as it did in the country’s No. 1 spot in the Directors’ Cup Division I fall standings. That’s pretty damned impressive. What...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Freddie Coleman talks NFL Playoffs, Weddle’s return, Utes Rose Bowl run + more

ESPN’s Freddie Coleman joins The Drive to discuss the looming NFL Playoffs, Eric Weddle’s return to the field, the Utes Rose Bowl run/emotional season, CFB season in review, NIL after one year + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more...
NFL
Sports
JB Long on the Rams playoff run, return of Weddle, Pac-12 in 2022 + more

Pac-12 Network analyst/Voice of the LA Rams JB Long joins The Drive to discuss the return of Eric Weddle, Terrell Burgess providing depth, an upcoming playoff run, CFB season in review, Utes Rose Bowl run, Pac-12 in 2022 + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests...
NFL
Dan Sorenson on Utes Rose Bowl run, offseason recruiting + more

UteZone’s Dan Sorenson joins The Drive to discuss the Utes season in review, a Rose Bowl run, recruiting heating up, offseason expectations, replacing outgoing seniors + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chris Kamrani on the Jazz struggles, RSL’s new era, state of MLS + more

The Athletic’s Chris Kamrani joins The Drive to discuss yet another shooting in the Utah sports community, Jazz championship window(?), RSL in a new era, Albert Rusnak, state of MLS + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your...
NBA
Win Tickets To The Grizzlies vs Idaho Steelheads

Go check out ESPN 700’s Social Media! We will be posting a keywords to Facebook and Twitter this week to text to 33986 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Grizzlies take on the Idaho Steelheads on Monday January 17th at 1PM at the Maverick Center. — Buy tickets to Utah Grizzlies HockeyClick Here.
NBA
Sarah Todd on the Jazz slump, Rudy’s return, Western Conference outlook + more

Sarah Todd joins The Drive to discuss the Jazz struggling through the New Year, Gobert returning, Western Conference outlook, trade deadline looming, Albert Rusnak’s jean shorts + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly...
NBA

