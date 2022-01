How does last year's Monster Hunter look after make the leap from Switch hardware to PC? Here's 10 Minutes of PC Gameplay so you can see for yourself! The PC version is running at 1080p at max graphical settings with only film grain, motion blur, and lens distortion turned off since those aren't technically quality settings, just personal preference. The PC version of Monster Hunter Rise includes ultrawide support and a higher framerate. It also boasts all the Monster Hunter Rise DLC that came out post-release for the Nintendo Switch version in the lead-up to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The 60fps boost is a big deal for Monster Hunter Rise since it moves so quickly.

