The courts are full of cases in which one party agrees to do something in return for money or other assets and, for one reason or the other, welches on the deal. That, in short, is the case the state of Oregon recently lost. It took possession of 700,000 acres of timber land from 14 counties in the 1930s and 1940s. In return, the state said it would generate income from that timber and split it with the counties.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO