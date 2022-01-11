ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Five candidates will vie for three seats open on Janesville’s School Board

By Gazette staff
 4 days ago

JANESVILLE

Five candidates will be running for three seats on the Janesville School Board ahead of the spring election April 5.

Incumbents Jim Millard, Cathy Myers and Michelle Haworth will be running to keep their seats. Two newcomers will be on the ballot, Audrey Smith and Amie Hughes. There will be no February primary in the race.

The election will be held April 5. Other nonpartisan state and local elections will be held the same day. Questions regarding elections, voter registration and more can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at elections.wi.gov or the Rock County clerk’s election information website, www.co.rock .wi.us/countyclerk-election -information.

Kindergarten enrollment appointments available in Janesville School District

JANESVILLE Kindergarten enrollment appointments with Janesville School District are now available for the 2022-23 school year. Families who have a child or children turning 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022, who are not currently enrolled in Preschool for Janesville or Early Childhood may enroll. Kindergarten enrollment is set up only by appointment. The appointments take place at the Educational Services Center at 527 S. Franklin St. in the new student enrollment office. Parents can call the office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 608-743-5072 or 608-743-5153 to ask questions or make an appointment. More information is available at janesville .k12.wi.us/community /student-enrollment.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville city bus drivers enter arbitration in year-long collective bargaining dispute with city

JANESVILLE Janesville Transit System employees are entering interest arbitration to settle a yearlong contract dispute between the city’s municipal bus drivers and the city of Janesville. In notices released by the city of Janesville, the city announced that the 22 full-time and part-time city bus drivers and a handful of other Janesville Transit System employees have failed to settle a collective bargaining agreement for JTS’s 2021 and 2022 labor contract. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
