Five candidates will vie for three seats open on Janesville’s School Board

JANESVILLE

Five candidates will be running for three seats on the Janesville School Board ahead of the spring election April 5.

Incumbents Jim Millard, Cathy Myers and Michelle Haworth will be running to keep their seats. Two newcomers will be on the ballot, Audrey Smith and Amie Hughes. There will be no February primary in the race.

The election will be held April 5. Other nonpartisan state and local elections will be held the same day. Questions regarding elections, voter registration and more can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at elections.wi.gov or the Rock County clerk’s election information website, www.co.rock .wi.us/countyclerk-election -information.