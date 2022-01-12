Pasco Sheriff: Melissa Kyser Has Been Located Safe

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Deputies say that Melissa Kyser has been located safe.

Earlier, Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Melissa Kyser, a missing/endangered 54-year-old woman.

Deputies say Kyser is 5’10”, approx. 150 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kyser was last seen on Jan. 11 around 2 p.m. in the area of US 19 and Moog Rd. in Holiday, driving a 2013 brown Buick Encore with Florida tag PXNZ93.

If you have any information on Kyser’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

