NBA

Montrezl Harrell goes viral for unusual pregame look

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
While the rest of us are living in 2022, Montrezl Harrell appears to be living in 2052. The Washington Wizards big man returned Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing over two weeks of action due to health and...

NBC Sports

Unseld Jr. declines comment on reported locker room incident

After an incident between Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at halftime of Tuesday’s game against the Thunder, coach Wes Unseld Jr. brushed it aside before Wednesday’s game against the Magic. “Really nothing there to comment about,” Unseld said. “Obviously at the half we weren’t playing well. Our main...
NBA
NBC Washington

Montrezl Harrell Calls Reported Halftime Scuffle Part of ‘Competitive Nature'

Harrell calls halftime scuffle part of ‘competitive nature’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Wizards teammates Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope engaged in a physical altercation on their way to the locker room during halftime of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, but Harrell insists that it blew over before they returned to the court.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
State
Washington State
ESPN

Shaquille O'Neal officially sells his stake in Sacramento Kings, walks away from 'our great partnership'

Shaquille O'Neal, who became a partial owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially sold his interest in the NBA club. O'Neal, 49, who retired from the NBA in 2011 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, posted on his official Twitter page that in order to pursue a business interest in the sports gambling world, he had to leave the Kings.
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They have LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and a nice young core, though. Charlotte’s amazing offense has carried them so far this season, but a lackluster big man rotation has limited their potential. Mason Plumlee and PJ...
NBA
Daily Mail

Retired 7-foot-6 NBA star Shawn Bradley has been 'battling suicidal thoughts' after being left paralyzed in tragic bike crash last year: 'They creep in - and they're real'

Shawn Bradley says he has been battling suicidal thoughts since the bicycle crash that left the 7-foot-6 retired NBA center paralyzed one year ago. 'Maybe it'd be better if this was just all over,' Bradley told Sports Illustrated. 'Yes, those thoughts creep in -- and they're real. I can't ever imagine myself acting on those thoughts, but I definitely have them.'
NBA
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Basketball
Sports
