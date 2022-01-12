ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats North Newton Jr/sr Hs 68 – 14

By Admin
kvhsathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kougars got a much needed victory on Tuesday night as they beat the visiting North Newton Spartans. DeBoard led...

kvhsathletics.com

CBS Baltimore

Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald’s All American Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games. The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region: Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
BALTIMORE, MD
kvhsathletics.com

Freshman Boys vs Twin Lakes

The freshman boys basketball game that was scheduled for 1/14/22 vs Twin Lakes has been Canceled! As of right now we still plan on playing Varsity and JV that night! JV game will still start at 5:00 and the varsity will still be 6:30! The freshman game was canceled due to Twin Lakes quarantining their freshman team.
BASKETBALL
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Basketball on 1/14/22!

Twin Lakes went to e-learning this week and because of that they are not allowed to have their athletic events. So as a result of that all the home boys basketball games for Friday 1/14/22 have been Canceled! The boys JV team will play tonight at Culver Academy for a 5:00 CST start time. There is not a cost for fans to get into the game, but they are asking that all fans wear a mask!
EDUCATION
kvhsathletics.com

Support Girls Basketball!

To our Supporters – A special thank you to our supporters for taking the time to view our campaign page and video. Your support will help us offer a higher quality Basketball experience for all of our athletes. How Are Your Donations Used?. We are fundraising for:. Equipment Replacements.
BASKETBALL
Calhoun County Journal

County Tourney Openers

January 15, 2022   By Brant Locklier   East Alabama Sports Today   Pleasant Valley, JCA and the Saks girls all win on opening night of the Calhoun County TournamentCalhoun County TournamentFriday’s GamesBoys BracketPleasant Valley 68, Wellborn 41Jacksonville Christian 51, Ohatchee 41Girls BracketDonoho 2, Faith Christian 0 (forfeit)Saks 28, Wellborn 20 Saturday’s GamesBoys BracketWhite Plains vs. Donoho, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

