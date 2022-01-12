Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats North Newton Jr/sr Hs 68 – 14

Twin Lakes went to e-learning this week and because of that they are not allowed to have their athletic events. So as a result of that all the home boys basketball games for Friday 1/14/22 have been Canceled! The boys JV team will play tonight at Culver Academy for a 5:00 CST start time. There is not a cost for fans to get into the game, but they are asking that all fans wear a mask!

