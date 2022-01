Delta Air Lines is warning travelers that a snowstorm expected this weekend could disrupt flights in Atlanta and around the Southeast. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said it is preparing for the storm, after conducting a winter weather exercise with snow sweepers last month. Airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil said the airport is prepared to mobilize additional staff. Workers will be on 12-hour shifts and the airport has 95,000 gallons of liquid deicer, 13,000 gallons of liquid brine, 360 bags of solid deicer, 8 snow brooms, 13 deicing trucks and 6 deicing spreaders.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO