Molly Michalak Chosen To ASUN Winners For Life Team

There is something in each of us which longs to be chosen. To be chosen means we belong, it means someone sees worth in us, it means there is something about us which is needed and wanted. Alison Humphrey decided to choose her students. Everyday she makes this choice again and again. It is very intentional, and Southland Academy and our community are better for her having made this choice. Alison teaches anatomy and biology at Southland. As with many teachers, her skills also show up in other areas of the school. She is the head swim coach and the sponsor of the Beta Club. Alison states, “Being a teacher is about being willing to remain open to continuous learning yourself. We have to find ways to be relevant (and to) apply past knowledge to new circumstances. Being a teacher means being persistent and never giving up on a kid even when they don’t believe in themselves.” Alison chooses to see the passion in the everyday.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO