Molly Michalak Chosen To ASUN Winners For Life Team

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. – Eastern Kentucky University volleyball player Molly Michalak was chosen to the 2021-22 ASUN Conference Fall Winners for Life team. The team is composed of one student-athlete from each of the 12 ASUN institutions and honors those who display excellence on...

