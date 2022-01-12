ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fauci calls Republican senator a 'moron' under his breath during tense hearing

Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

During a Senate hearing, Dr....

www.corydontimes.com

Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fauci ‘deserves everything he gets’, says Rand Paul after expert reveals death threats

Senator Rand Paul has suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci “deserves” criticism for his handling of Covid and told The Independent he ‘resented’ the US chief medical adviser blaming him for threats made against the top infectious diseases expert. On Tuesday, Dr Fauci told members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that misinformation issued by Mr Paul and Republicans about his work and Covid allowed for “the crazies out there” to “[make] threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children”.Mr Paul, who was also accused of profiting from his attacks on Dr Fauci, afterwards...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Here’s why Anthony Fauci called a GOP senator a ‘moron’. It comes after unrelenting conservative criticism

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, found his way into the headlines this week after he was heard on a hot mic calling a GOP senator a “moron” during a committee hearing.The incident, while notable, was not a significant departure from the course that he and Republicans have been on since 2020.At Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Dr Fauci ended a particularly nasty back-and-forth with GOP Sen Roger Marshall over whether or not his financial disclosure forms are public.They are: The Center for Public Integrity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Rand Paul admitting ‘misinformation works’ amid Dr Fauci accusations

Senator Rand Paul has been seen in a resurfaced video admitting to spreading misinformation and says “misinformation works”. The Kentucky senator, who has been accused of issuing an “unbalanced” and “delusional” attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, had on Tuesday been accused of “distorting” information about Covid-19 and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and of issuing “misinformation”. A video shared to Twitter by Federation of American scientists epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding appeared to show Mr Paul in 2013 admitting to telling medical students at the University of Louisville, “misinformation works”, as The Atlantic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

ABC News fuels Fauci's claims about Sen. Rand Paul's attacks against him are responsible for ongoing threats

ABC News appeared to have taken the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. fueling the ongoing threats against him. During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci sparred with the Republican, who blasted the top health official for targeting scientists who opposed the Biden administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fauci news – live: ​​US ‘hitting Omicron peak’ as scientists plead for politicians to leave top doctor alone

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Senator Roger Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form on Tuesday.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”. The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies”...
U.S. POLITICS
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Calls GOP Sen. Roger Marshall a 'Moron' on Hot Mic After Tense Exchange

Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught calling out a Republican senator who questioned his financial disclosures after a heated interview during a Senate hearing. Appearing before the Senate Health Committee Tuesday to discuss the federal response to new variants of COVID-19, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, 81, fired back under his breath after an exchange with Sen. Roger Marshall.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Five times Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul clashed in testy Senate hearings

Sparring partners Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul threw down in the Senate again this week.The Republican Senator and the federal government’s lead infectious disease expert clashed over emails from early in the pandemic warning of possible “gain of function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the creation of Covid-19.Mr Paul asked Mr Fauci it was appropriate to use his $420,000 salary to attack scientists who disagreed with the science of Mr Fauci’s, who has become the public face of the federal government’s Covid response.“In usual fashion, senator, you are distorting everything about me,” Mr Fauci said. “There...
CONGRESS & COURTS

