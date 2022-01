DENVER(CBS)- Our mid-week snow pack numbers are out. It is looking pretty good for our western basins but, for areas that supply water to southern and south-eastern Colorado…we need more snow! Despite this week being warmer and drier snow pack percentages have dropped only slightly. At least 2/3rds of the state are in excellent shape heading into the middle of January. The Gunnison basin leads the pack with 145 percent of normal snow water equivalent! With the rest of the western basins all well above 100 percent. Credit CBS4 The South Platte basin which supplies most of the water for Denver and the...

