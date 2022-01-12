White heads back to halfpipe for a contest in Switzerland

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
Chloe Kim and Shaun White have advanced to the finals of the women's and men's halfpipe events following successful qualification runs at the Snowboard World Cup in Laax, Switzerland. White, a three-time Olympic champion in the men's halfpipe, finished fifth in qualifying with a score of 81.80. PyeongChang 2018 bronze...
John Daly ended his 2021 season by defeating Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship alongside his son John Daly II, and he has started his 2022 season by making an epic hole-in-one. Not bad stuff from The Wild Thing, huh?!. Daly was playing alongside his long-time sponsors...
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — American Kaillie Humphries got a win. Elana Meyers Taylor got an overall title. And the U.S. bobsled team got more momentum to take into the Beijing Olympics. Humphries prevailed in the final women’s monobob race of the season on Saturday, with Meyers Taylor finishing...
There have now been six U.S. Olympic women’s skeleton teams. Katie Uhlaender has made five of them. Uhlaender officially became the first American woman from any sliding sport to make five Olympic teams after being named Saturday to the three-person squad that will be heading to the Beijing Games.
Shaun White was back at home in L.A. after the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics when he opted to take what he refers to as a "huge detour." Instead of snowboarding, the 35-year-old athlete decided he would focus all his energy on skateboarding, with an eye on qualifying for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former US Open finalist Madison Keys has warmed up for the Australian Open in strong form winning an all-American final of the WTA tournament in Adelaide against Alsion Riske. The 26-year-old Keys never allowed her compatriot a look into the contest powering her way to...
KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — A showcase game in Canada featuring prime prospects eligible for the NHL draft has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. The Canadian Hockey League announced the move Friday. The CHL said a new date for the game will be released at a later time.
PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Khephren Thuram scored a second-half winner as second-placed Nice beat Nantes 2-1 at home in the French league on Friday. Nice is three points ahead of third-placed Marseille, which has played two games less and faces defending champion Lille on Sunday night.
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov saw off a challenge from another Russian duo to retain their ice dance title at the European figure skating championships on Saturday. Skating to music by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov, Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 130.07 points in the free dance...
ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami's season finally saw an upswing Saturday after two miserable months for the Swiss skier which included illness, a crash, and a coronavirus infection. With her first event at the Beijing Olympics just over three weeks away, Gut-Behrami mastered a tricky course to win...
Shaun White finished third at the Laax Open in Switzerland, marking his first podium finish since he won his third Olympic gold medal in 2018 and all but cementing his spot at next month's games in Beijing. White did not try his toughest combination of tricks in Saturday's final, but...
Shaun White confirmed at the Laax Open what we already knew. First, he is one of the U.S.’ top four halfpipe riders, and expected to be named to the Olympic team next week. Second, he will be an underdog at the Olympics. White, the three-time Olympic snowboarding champion, finished...
Encores are tougher to pull off after receiving overwhelming acclaim for trying something new. However, Nickelodeon and CBS Sports feel as if Sunday's kids-focused broadcast of an NFL playoff game will be better than last year.
HONOLULU (AP) — Russell Henley set the target Friday in the Sony Open by making a 30-foot eagle putt to cap off a big finish, and nobody could catch him. Nine years after Henley began his rookie season on the PGA Tour by winning the Sony Open, he played his final six holes in 6 under and posted a 7-under 63 for a three-shot lead over Haotong Li of China. Only two other players were within five shots of the lead.
