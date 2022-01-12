ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White heads back to halfpipe for a contest in Switzerland

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White has made a last-minute...

www.ftimes.com

Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
Frankfort Times

Ski Report

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 8:26a machine groomed 18 - 36 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 8 of 9 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed/Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p; Jan 17: 9a-9p. Four Lakes Snowsports — Wed 8:28a machine groomed 20 - 20 base 4 of...
golfmagic.com

John Daly starts his golf season off with an epic HOLE-IN-ONE!

John Daly ended his 2021 season by defeating Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship alongside his son John Daly II, and he has started his 2022 season by making an epic hole-in-one. Not bad stuff from The Wild Thing, huh?!. Daly was playing alongside his long-time sponsors...
Frankfort Times

Americans win monobob race, points title in Switzerland

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — American Kaillie Humphries got a win. Elana Meyers Taylor got an overall title. And the U.S. bobsled team got more momentum to take into the Beijing Olympics. Humphries prevailed in the final women’s monobob race of the season on Saturday, with Meyers Taylor finishing...
Frankfort Times

Give me 5: Uhlaender makes 5th US Olympic skeleton team

There have now been six U.S. Olympic women’s skeleton teams. Katie Uhlaender has made five of them. Uhlaender officially became the first American woman from any sliding sport to make five Olympic teams after being named Saturday to the three-person squad that will be heading to the Beijing Games.
Shaun White
Frankfort Times

Madison Keys beats Alison Riske in Adelaide final

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former US Open finalist Madison Keys has warmed up for the Australian Open in strong form winning an all-American final of the WTA tournament in Adelaide against Alsion Riske. The 26-year-old Keys never allowed her compatriot a look into the contest powering her way to...
Frankfort Times

Top hockey prospects game in Canada postponed due to virus

KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — A showcase game in Canada featuring prime prospects eligible for the NHL draft has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. The Canadian Hockey League announced the move Friday. The CHL said a new date for the game will be released at a later time.
Frankfort Times

Thuram nets 2nd half winner as 2nd-place Nice beats Nantes

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Khephren Thuram scored a second-half winner as second-placed Nice beat Nantes 2-1 at home in the French league on Friday. Nice is three points ahead of third-placed Marseille, which has played two games less and faces defending champion Lille on Sunday night.
Frankfort Times

Sinitsina, Katsalapov win European ice dance title

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov saw off a challenge from another Russian duo to retain their ice dance title at the European figure skating championships on Saturday. Skating to music by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov, Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 130.07 points in the free dance...
Frankfort Times

Gut-Behrami wins downhill after Olympic champ Goggia crashes

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami's season finally saw an upswing Saturday after two miserable months for the Swiss skier which included illness, a crash, and a coronavirus infection. With her first event at the Beijing Olympics just over three weeks away, Gut-Behrami mastered a tricky course to win...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

With Olympics waiting, White climbs the podium in Laax

Shaun White finished third at the Laax Open in Switzerland, marking his first podium finish since he won his third Olympic gold medal in 2018 and all but cementing his spot at next month's games in Beijing. White did not try his toughest combination of tricks in Saturday's final, but...
NBC Sports

Shaun White makes first halfpipe podium since 2018 Olympics

Shaun White confirmed at the Laax Open what we already knew. First, he is one of the U.S.’ top four halfpipe riders, and expected to be named to the Olympic team next week. Second, he will be an underdog at the Olympics. White, the three-time Olympic snowboarding champion, finished...
Frankfort Times

Slime Time: Nickelodeon ready for 2nd NFL playoff broadcast

Encores are tougher to pull off after receiving overwhelming acclaim for trying something new. However, Nickelodeon and CBS Sports feel as if Sunday's kids-focused broadcast of an NFL playoff game will be better than last year.
Frankfort Times

Big finish by Henley stakes him to 3-shot lead at Sony Open

HONOLULU (AP) — Russell Henley set the target Friday in the Sony Open by making a 30-foot eagle putt to cap off a big finish, and nobody could catch him. Nine years after Henley began his rookie season on the PGA Tour by winning the Sony Open, he played his final six holes in 6 under and posted a 7-under 63 for a three-shot lead over Haotong Li of China. Only two other players were within five shots of the lead.
