Shawn Bradley says he has been battling suicidal thoughts since the bicycle crash that left the 7-foot-6 retired NBA center paralyzed one year ago. 'Maybe it'd be better if this was just all over,' Bradley told Sports Illustrated. 'Yes, those thoughts creep in -- and they're real. I can't ever imagine myself acting on those thoughts, but I definitely have them.'

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO