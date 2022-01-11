ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Player Looks Ready to Launch a Breakout Season at Sony Open

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first full-field event of 2022 is here, and the Gaming Golf Podcast breaks down favorites, sleepers and under-the-radar picks. Everyone likes one pro who played last week at Kapalua to have a huge week, and a bounce-back season ahead. The Sony Open is a stock par-70 that offers...

