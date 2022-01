Like all good horde shooters, success in The Anacrusis comes down to how well you can work as a team. Sometimes that will mean keeping everyone on their feet or quickly getting them off the ground when they're incapacitated. Other times, however, you or your teammates will be killed and in need of a respawn. The Anacrusis uses a novel way of bringing allies back from the dead, and it comes with a few wrinkles that you should be aware of before you try. Here's what you need to know about The Anacrusis Respawner device.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO