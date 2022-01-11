Adding tags in Alerts

In vRO 8 I'm noticing selecting the "Show All" really only shows the first 20 items matching the type. There is no ability to page through the results. This makes it difficult for me to find things quickly in many cases. I can hop out and search via the api explorer but it would be nice to just scroll the results while in that dialog. Is this by design or should there be the ability to page through the results? In some cases I don't know enough to get results down to 20 or less.

