Adding tags in Alerts

I am trying to clone a virtual W11 machine that is encrypted with vmrun but keep running into an error. I am using VMware Workstation Pro 16.1.1. The machine can be cloned manually without a problem but everytime I try to do it in the command line using vmrun I get the error: "Error: Cannot read the virtual machine configuration file".
When I invoke Move-VM to migrate VMs between two ESXi hosts (7.0.2 build 18538813), both managed in the same vCenter Server (7.0.3 build 18778458), I'm receiving errors that appear to conflict. I want to move both compute and storage from one ESXi host and datastore to a second ESXi host...
We are using a trial licence for the Tanzu Workload Management cluster and tried installing it but it was stuck at configuring state for a long time (~ 2 hours). Then in order to delete the cluster we used the Disable option however it is stuck again in the removing state. Could you please guide us how we can remove or force remove this cluster, so that we fix the configuration and redeploy again.
My Setup is a Supermicro epyc 3251 host running ESXI 7.02. I try to make VCSA running stable on it but I fail for weeks now, so Maybe someone around here can give me some ideas. I ask on these two reddit posts and added Screenshots but run out of replies.
When logging into vSphere I get this message "Could not connect to one or more vCenter Server systems" We currently use vCenter on Windows. Contacted vmware support. The person checked the certificates and said they are good. Tried to run the services command, but fails. Discovered the health file is missing. "vmware-vpxd-health-status.xml". Was advised to get a copy from a sanpshot. So I took a copy of one from a snapshot and placed it in the health folder as recommneded. When I run "service-control --start --all" it removes the file from the health folder and then eventually fails as shown below.
I do have Routed networks that are being created in VCD VLN based connected to an ESG. The networks are created from the Network Pools VLN Based. When I am deleting the networks from VCD I am expecting to see the VLN also deleted from this Network Pools that is associated with this interface.
Today we’re thrilled to announce that VMware vRealize Automation Cloud customers can now add security and compliance capabilities to their environment with vRealize Automation SaltStack SecOps Cloud. This new component allows vRealize Automation Cloud customers to access the same powerful compliance and vulnerability remediation capabilities of vRealize Automation SaltStack SecOps, but in a SaaS delivery model.
I see a major problem with drag and drop. Even with drag-and-drop disabled, simply dragging (not dropping) any mac item over a vm window locks up fusion. All fusion windows and vm windows become undesponsive (beach-balled) for several minutes. Any way to prevent this?. 0 Kudos. 2 Replies. I think...
I have an issue with VMware Workstation which seems to have started after recent bios and windows updates were applied. Unfortunately both updates were applied after multiple reboots.. one straight after the other so cannot say if it was the windows update or the bios update that caused, the issue..
In vRO 8 I'm noticing selecting the "Show All" really only shows the first 20 items matching the type. There is no ability to page through the results. This makes it difficult for me to find things quickly in many cases. I can hop out and search via the api explorer but it would be nice to just scroll the results while in that dialog. Is this by design or should there be the ability to page through the results? In some cases I don't know enough to get results down to 20 or less.
I have error download plug-in in my vSphere Client:. "Error downloading plug-in. Make sure that the URL is reachable and the registered thumbprint is correct." "Detalis: HPE OneView for VMware vCenter (com.hpe.ov4vc.ui:10.3.0.16)" I gone to /mob/?moid=ExtensionManager and make UnregisterExtension for "com.hpe.ov4vc.ui". How can i register the extension "com.hpe.ov4vc.ui" without xml...
A general system error occurred: Failed to start HACore profile on node. Could be several things. Are you using DNS on your vCSA and have proper forward and reverse records in place? Are you using NTP across your environment? Since you've posted no details on your setup, it's impossible to know.
I found a script in another discussion here, and modified(removed what i didn't need) and it pulls the disk information, but I see that it lists all the drives, their correct allocated size, but it shows the same value for used space. What have I got wrong?. $report = @()...
Welcome to another Feature Fridays session in our Tanzu mini series!. Many providers who are delivering containers and K8s clusters as a service will be looking for that next service, where the developer now becomes their buyer. DevOps services cover a lot of differing areas; from the developers’ actual machine...
After deleting old snapshots (using the snapshot manager) I'm experiencing that my VM won't boot up. This is my first error message:. This file does however exist, and I select it manually by pressing Browse.. (Highlight to read) This file does also exist. Full list of files in the folder:
I am looking for some info with regards to changing the user info on enrolled handsets there has been a change in the companies email address and need to change all the email address on the devices. User name and name are fine just the email address. Any help would...
To start with, let’s get a moderator to move your thread to the Fusion area - I’ve reported your thread so they should be notified. Fusion is at version 12.x at the moment, but you’ll need to get a licence for it assuming it’s compatible with your Mac and your version of MacOS: https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2005196.
We are having to move datacenters so i am looking to use vSphere Replication to handle this. I am not able to find the answer anywhere. vCenter Appliance is running on a 4 node esxi cluster in Washington DC. vSphere Replication Appliance(and default Replication Server) is also in the same...
Hello We are experiencing an issue with Horizon 8.1.0.17351278 and a business application. We are publishing the application on a Windows Server 2019 RDS server. Our users are using the horizon client and the blast protocol to access the application. However, with this application and horizon, copy/paste works very badly....
