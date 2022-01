Steve Smith and Ann Givens join news/talk WNYC-AM/FM New York (820/93.9). Smith will serve as Culture & Art Editor, while Givens takes on the role of Public Safety Editor. Smith was most recently with NPR, where he was Senior Editor on the Arts, Culture and Books desk. Givens was most recently at the non-profit news outlet “The Trace.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO