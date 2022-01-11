ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The trailer of Elex 2 was released today on YouTube

By Viren
gameranx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the devs at Piranha Bytes uploaded a new trailer for Elex 2. The original Elex was released back in 2017. The game published by THQ Nordic finally came up with a trailer for its sequel. The company released a combat trailer of the game to keep the fans...

gameranx.com

SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Sony announces PlayStation VR2 alongside its first game at CES

Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.The new VR headset will work with the PS5, and Sony has been gradually revealing details of its design. Over the last year, it has shown off its controllers, as well as details of its specs, though it is yet to The perhaps obvious name was announced during Sony’s presentation at CES, the gadget show happening in Las Vegas. The lack of surprise was likened to the much-heralded announcement of the PS5’s logo, at the start of 2020, which ended up looking like the PS3 and...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Callisto Upcoming VR Game Releases Trailer

Welcome to The Callisto, the finest stay on the Jovian moon. Enjoy the most lavish, futuristic hotel, featuring all of the amenities you’d expect. Even triple homicide… Witness all of this and more in the newest trailer for GIB Games’ upcoming murder mystery game The Callisto. The trailer, which came out New Years Day, shows off the game in all of its VR glory. In addition, the trailer is accompanied by a press release that provides more details about the game.
VIDEO GAMES
rue-morgue.com

Netflix releases the trailer for podcast-inspired “ARCHIVE 81”

VHS is the key to a frightening mystery in the series debuting this month. ARCHIVE 81, loosely based on the popular podcast of the same title, debuts on Netflix January 14. With executive producers including James Wan and showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), it was directed by Rebecca Thomas, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (THE ENDLESS, SYNCHRONIC) and Haifaa Al Mansour. The cast is headed by Mamoudou Athie (BLACK BOX, UNDERWATER), Dina Shihabi, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit and Ariana Neal. The synopsis: “ARCHIVE 81 follows archivist Dan Turner [Athie], who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras [Shihabi], he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elex 2#Piranha Bytes#Thq Nordic#Xbox One
thenerdstash.com

HBO Max Releases Red Band Trailer For Peacemaker

HBO Max has released a new red band trailer for Peacemaker. And no shock, it’s pretty darn explicit and gruesome. What else can you expect from a spin-off of The Suicide Squad? John Cena’s psychotic and delusional anti-hero introduces the trailer for the anticipated show that he promises will “blow your bleeping mind” (censorship by author). We then see Peacemaker in a classroom detailing his “heroic” exploits to young children. He also claims to one curious child that Wonderwoman spent an entire party “eye-effing” him from across the room. Basically from the moment the red band trailer opens, there’s nothing held back.
TV & VIDEOS
player.one

Overprime Releases New Cinematic Trailer

Overprime released its latest trailer titled "Two Ways." It tells us more about the game, though in a cinematic manner. For those wondering what this game is all about, it's a 3D TPS MOBA made for PC. The game is being developed by Netmarble, mainly known for its mobile games....
VIDEO GAMES
EDMTunes

ILLENIUM Releases Fallen Embers Tour Youtube Video

The internet has made music grow substantially. It’s amazing how easy it is to find new artists and attend a variety of events. You can meet more people which can open many more doors. Some say that it has hurt the scene in a way (or ways). But when you can’t make physically and the FOMO hits, the internet has helped alleviate all of that. ILLENIUM realizes just that.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Rush release trailer for official pinball machine

The list of rock bands immortalised in pinball machines is long and legendary. Even of The Who, who's Pinball Wizard cemented rock'n'roll and the crazy flipping fingers of pinball didn't actually release their own Tommy (what else?) pinball machine until 1993, the likes of KISS, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Aerosmith have all been immortalised in the arcade classic. Now it's the turn of Canadian prog trio Rush.
MUSIC
lordsofgaming.net

Horizon Forbidden West New Trailer Just Released

Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the biggest new IPs on the PlayStation 4 from Sony’s first-party studio Guerilla Games. The upcoming sequel Horizon Forbidden West looks to build on what fans of the franchise loved, as well as add a whole new level of depth, and character to the world. In a new trailer released today, we got our first look at some of the tribes that Aloy will encounter on her adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Netflix Releases ‘Ozark’ Season Four Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the fourth season of its 2017 drama series, Ozark, according to CNN. The series centers around Jason Bateman’s (Horrible Bosses) Marty Byrde and his family, who relocated from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks after a failed money-laundering scheme. The...
TV SERIES
IGN

Elex II - Combat Trailer

From swords and bows to magic and more, check out the latest trailer for Elex II for a look at combat and the various weapons you can use to take down your enemies in the upcoming action RPG. Join Jax on a mission to fight back against the invaders and find his son when Elex II launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on March 1, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Quantic Dream AAA ‘Humor-based’ Game in Development

Detroit: Become Human also began as a tech demo. Quantic Dream, the company behind Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, is busy on a new project–and it’s not Star Wars Eclipse. With the latter title a good three or four years away, the development team has reached back in the vault for inspiration. In 2013, the company unveiled a comedic PlayStation 4 tech demo titled The Dark Sorcerer, made to show what the PS4 could run in real-time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

ELEX 2 Gameplay Trailer Showcases Combat, Enemy Types, and More

A new trailer has been released for Piranha Bytes’ ELEX 2, this time focusing on the combat. With so many different factions, multiple classes and abilities to choose from, there’s a diverse range of ways to deliver pain. You can either go with the traditional sword and shield set-up, or rain down fire on your enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Horizon Forbidden West Has Leaked Online Early

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most hyped games of 2022 and any time a game is as hyped as Forbidden West is there are risks of leaks. Unfortunately, it seems as though a full PS4 build of the game has leaked online and is now spreading across social media.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Please, Touch The Artwork - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect in this upcoming narrative puzzle game, Please, Touch the Artwork. In Please, Touch the Artwork, you'll explore the secret world behind iconic abstract paintings. The game, which features over 150 puzzles, is headed to PC via Steam, the Apple App Store, and Google Play on January 26, 2022. It will also be released at a later date in 2022 on Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

ELEX II is up for a scrap in new combat trailer

THQ Nordic has dropped a new trailer for upcoming action RPG ELEX II, focusing on the game’s combat. You’ll be able to pick from multiple options when you’re scrapping on Magalan. They include melee weapons, such as swords or axes or even a chainsaw. If you prefer to keep your foes at a distance, maybe you’ll prefer one of the game’s arsenal of guns, bows, rockets or sci-fi laser weapons? Then of course, you can use the magic of the game’s titular ELEX resource to smite your enemies with deadly powers.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – A World Of Adventure Trailer Released

The hype train for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is speeding towards the January 28 launch date, and Nintendo has added another new trailer to the pile. The new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is called “A world of adventure awaits in Hisui.” The trailer gives players a look at how collecting materials and crafting will be “pivotal to success.” Check out the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV Roadmap to 7.0 to be Revealed Next Month

The most recent update, patch 6.05, released earlier this month. Final Fantasy XIV has had an eventful month. The Endwalker expansion, released in December, has driven a staggering number of people to the MMO, and many long-time Final Fantasy fans are calling the most recent ending to the Zodiark and Hydaelyn arc the best storytelling in the franchise to date. While a few patches have been made to the game in the last month, fans have been unsure what to expect going forward. The game’s director and producer Naoki Yoshida recently appeared on an episode of Radio Mog Station to address this issue, telling players to expect more details on future updates in late February 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

