Study shows weight loss surgery patients see reduced risk of COVID complications

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
In the U.S., more than seven out of ten adults (73.6%) age 20 and over are overweight or obese, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (That percentage may sound shocking, until you realize those categorizations rely on the body mass index system.)
The study authors sought to determine the proportion of states that elected to follow CDC recommendations by identifying each state’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage through keyword-based internet search and set out to identify information about vaccinations for patients with cancer. A new study found that approximately two-thirds of the United...
Researchers have found that using olive oil instead of butter when cooking can reduce the death risk of various diseases including Alzheimer's. The study, which was released Monday in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology, studied the health and diet of about 91,000 people in the U.S. from 1990 to 2018.
The research team looked at a pooled analysis of all published studies to re-evaluate the relationship between regular exercise and the risk of developing pneumonia. Those who exercise regularly can reduce their risk of developing and dying from pneumonia, according to new research from the University of Bristol. Previous research...
Substantial weight loss, even if achieved through bariatric surgery, improved COVID-related outcomes among people with obesity, a new study found. But what happened after infection was a different story, the group reported in Jama Surgery. Despite a body mass index in the obese range at the time of testing positive,...
A low body mass index (BMI) indicative of being underweight as well as a weight loss of 2 kg or more over the course of 1 year were both independently associated with a higher mortality risk in the following year in patients with fibrotic interstitial lung disease (ILD). In contrast, being both overweight and obese appeared to be protective against mortality at the same 1-year endpoint, according to the results of an observational, retrospective cohort study.
A new study confirms that treatment with Bimagrumab, an antibody that blocks activin type II receptors and stimulates skeletal muscle growth, is safe and effective for treating excess adiposity and metabolic disturbances of adult patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. “These exciting results suggest that there may be a...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Doctors are identifying a new symptom among some COVID-19 patients that might be startling: hair loss. Hackensack University Medical Center, which says it treats more COVID-positive patients...
A new study has found that patients developing illnesses such as mental health and heart conditions have a higher rate of GP-inputted medical history of periodontal gum disease. This research helps build evidence of a relationship between a healthy mouth and the reduced risk of health complications. For the study,...
Intermittent fasting can produce clinically significant weight loss as well as improve metabolic health in individuals with obesity, according to a new study review led by University of Illinois Chicago researchers. “We noted that intermittent fasting is not better than regular dieting; both produce the same amount of weight loss...
If you’ve tried diets and exercise programs and you’re still struggling with obesity, you may be thinking about weight loss surgery and wondering about the criteria for being a candidate. More than 40% of adults in the U.S. have a body mass index (BMI) of more than 30,...
Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who had a combination of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, or other conditions associated with metabolic syndrome were at much higher risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death, according to an international study published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open. The risk for...
More people died as a result of COVID-19 last year than in 2020. New federal data reports the number of deaths in the U.S. caused by the virus topped more than 770,000, which is more than double the first year that the virus spread throughout the country. What if doctors...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Can losing weight reduce your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19? A new study says yes!. Obesity is the second leading cause of preventable death in this country, after smoking. If you are overweight or obese, COVID-19 can actually infect your fat cells and trigger dangerous inflammation throughout your body, including your internal organs.
The keto diet works for weight loss and reduces risk of diabetes only if it is done this way. The ketogenic diet has become very popular since celebrities like Lebron James, Kim Kardashian, and Gwyneth Paltrow promote it for weight loss. But the keto diet improves human health and reduces...
Obesity is defined as excessive body fat that increases your risk of other health problems. A person with a body mass index (BMI) above 30 is considered obese, while a person with a BMI between 25 and 30 is considered overweight. Obesity is serious because it is associated with poorer...
Pregnant women who catch Covid within a month of their due date are at greatest risk of complications, research suggests. But doctors insist the dangers are tiny to mothers-to-be who are vaccinated — and urged women to keep coming forward for their vaccines. Expectant mothers who caught Covid within...
Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
