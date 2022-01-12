ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Study shows weight loss surgery patients see reduced risk of COVID complications

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudies show successful weight loss...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
pharmacytimes.com

Study Shows Cancer Patients Overlooked in COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

The study authors sought to determine the proportion of states that elected to follow CDC recommendations by identifying each state’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage through keyword-based internet search and set out to identify information about vaccinations for patients with cancer. A new study found that approximately two-thirds of the United...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtxl.com

Study finds replacing butter with olive oil may reduce risk of disease

Researchers have found that using olive oil instead of butter when cooking can reduce the death risk of various diseases including Alzheimer's. The study, which was released Monday in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology, studied the health and diet of about 91,000 people in the U.S. from 1990 to 2018.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Regular Exercise Reduces Risk, Death from Pneumonia

The research team looked at a pooled analysis of all published studies to re-evaluate the relationship between regular exercise and the risk of developing pneumonia. Those who exercise regularly can reduce their risk of developing and dying from pneumonia, according to new research from the University of Bristol. Previous research...
FITNESS
Click10.com

Study: Weight loss improves COVID-related outcomes

Substantial weight loss, even if achieved through bariatric surgery, improved COVID-related outcomes among people with obesity, a new study found. But what happened after infection was a different story, the group reported in Jama Surgery. Despite a body mass index in the obese range at the time of testing positive,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medscape News

Low BMI, Weight Loss Predict Mortality Risk in ILD

A low body mass index (BMI) indicative of being underweight as well as a weight loss of 2 kg or more over the course of 1 year were both independently associated with a higher mortality risk in the following year in patients with fibrotic interstitial lung disease (ILD). In contrast, being both overweight and obese appeared to be protective against mortality at the same 1-year endpoint, according to the results of an observational, retrospective cohort study.
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

Weight Loss Medication Shows Promise for People With Diabetes and Obesity

A new study confirms that treatment with Bimagrumab, an antibody that blocks activin type II receptors and stimulates skeletal muscle growth, is safe and effective for treating excess adiposity and metabolic disturbances of adult patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. “These exciting results suggest that there may be a...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

Research Shows Intermittent Fasting Works for Weight Loss

Intermittent fasting can produce clinically significant weight loss as well as improve metabolic health in individuals with obesity, according to a new study review led by University of Illinois Chicago researchers. “We noted that intermittent fasting is not better than regular dieting; both produce the same amount of weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS
biltmorebeacon.com

Choosing the Right Weight Loss Surgery

If you’ve tried diets and exercise programs and you’re still struggling with obesity, you may be thinking about weight loss surgery and wondering about the criteria for being a candidate. More than 40% of adults in the U.S. have a body mass index (BMI) of more than 30,...
WEIGHT LOSS
laboratoryequipment.com

Study: Metabolic Conditions Increase Ventilation Risk by 45% in COVID-19 Patients

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who had a combination of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, or other conditions associated with metabolic syndrome were at much higher risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death, according to an international study published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open. The risk for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionnews5.com

New study sheds light on weight loss and its impact on COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Can losing weight reduce your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19? A new study says yes!. Obesity is the second leading cause of preventable death in this country, after smoking. If you are overweight or obese, COVID-19 can actually infect your fat cells and trigger dangerous inflammation throughout your body, including your internal organs.
MEMPHIS, TN
spring.org.uk

Weight Loss: Study Reveals If Keto Diet Is Healthy

The keto diet works for weight loss and reduces risk of diabetes only if it is done this way. The ketogenic diet has become very popular since celebrities like Lebron James, Kim Kardashian, and Gwyneth Paltrow promote it for weight loss. But the keto diet improves human health and reduces...
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

Weight loss can help reduce dementia risk

Obesity is defined as excessive body fat that increases your risk of other health problems. A person with a body mass index (BMI) above 30 is considered obese, while a person with a BMI between 25 and 30 is considered overweight. Obesity is serious because it is associated with poorer...
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Mothers-to-be who get Covid within a month of their due date are at greatest risk of complications and are twice as likely to give birth prematurely, study finds

Pregnant women who catch Covid within a month of their due date are at greatest risk of complications, research suggests. But doctors insist the dangers are tiny to mothers-to-be who are vaccinated — and urged women to keep coming forward for their vaccines. Expectant mothers who caught Covid within...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy