International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has welcomed the “golden opportunity” of a free trade deal with India as negotiations begin.Ms Trevelyan will officially launch the negotiations with her Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Thursday, which she hopes will kick off a “five-star year of trade” with further agreements around the world.The Department for International Trade (DIT) said the deal could almost double UK exports to India, and bolster trade by as much as £28 million by 2035.It is hoped that any new agreement would include cutting tariffs on exports of British-made cars and Scotch whisky, and would also contribute...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO